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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Family First’: Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional, Apologises To Sunita Ahuja On Reality Show

‘Family First’: Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional, Apologises To Sunita Ahuja On Reality Show

Sunita Ahuja surprised everyone on Celebrity Laughter Chefs, leading to emotional reunion where Krushna Abhishek broke down and apologised, while Sunita forgave him and Kashmera Shah also apologised.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunita Ahuja surprised nephew Krushna Abhishek on a TV show.
  • Krushna cried, apologized to his aunt for past pain.
  • Sunita forgave Krushna, calling him like her own son.
  • Kashmera Shah also apologized to Sunita, seeking reconciliation.

An emotional reunion unfolded on the sets of fun cooking reality Celebrity Laughter Chefs, as Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda made a surprise appearance, leaving her nephew Krushna Abhishek overwhelmed in tears.

In a video shared by the show’s host channel, Krushna was seen visibly shocked as Sunita entered the stage. The actor-comedian was seen breaking down emotionally, and lied down on the floor and apologised to his “mami” for any pain caused over the years by him.

Responding to his apology, Sunita said that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

Krushna pointed out that forgiveness was needed for two people, subtly referring to his wife Kashmera.

Kashmera was also seen getting emotional, breaking down in tears and apologising to Sunita, expressing heartfelt regret over the past issues and a series of mudslinging. She said, "I am sorry."

A few days ago, Sunita and Krushna, Kashmera were seen laughing together on the sets of the show where she said she considers them family and is willing to let bygones be bygones.

Govinda was seen missing in the picture.

For the uninitiated, the rift between Sunita and Krushna, Kashmera dates back nearly 14 years and had often played out in public.

For the uninitiated, Sunita is married to Bollywood star Govinda, while Krushna is the son of Govinda’s elder sister, with whom the actor shared a close bond.

Meanwhile, talking about Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are currently seen on the fun cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs as celebrity participants.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who made a surprise appearance on Celebrity Laughter Chefs?

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda, made a surprise appearance on the show.

How did Krushna Abhishek react to his aunt's surprise appearance?

Krushna Abhishek was visibly shocked and became overwhelmed with emotion, breaking down in tears and apologizing to his 'mami'.

Did Sunita Ahuja forgive Krushna Abhishek?

Yes, Sunita Ahuja stated that Krushna is like her own son and that she forgives him, urging everyone to move forward.

What was the nature of the rift between Sunita and Krushna/Kashmera?

The rift dates back nearly 14 years and had often played out in public.

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krushna Abhishek Kashmera Shah Sunita Ahuja Laughter Chefs
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