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English NewsSportsCWG 2026: India Win Record 16 Medals In A Day; Boxers Deliver 7 Golds

CWG 2026: India Win Record 16 Medals In A Day; Boxers Deliver 7 Golds

The biggest contribution came from the boxing ring, where Indian pugilists delivered a historic performance by winning seven gold medals.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

India enjoyed a sensational Saturday at the Commonwealth Games 2026, producing one of the greatest single-day performances in the country's history. The Indian contingent collected 16 medals, including eight gold, making it the highest medal haul by India on a single day at the Commonwealth Games.

The biggest contribution came from the boxing ring, where Indian pugilists delivered a historic performance by winning seven gold medals - the nation's best-ever boxing showing at the Games. Five of those titles were won by women, underlining India's dominance in the sport.

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The golden run began with Preeti Pawar, who claimed the women's 54kg title. She was followed by Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg), while Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) secured gold medals in the men's categories. Outside boxing, Soman Rana added another gold by winning the men's Shot Put F57 event in para-athletics.

India's Gold Medallists (Saturday)

Preeti Pawar – Boxing (Women's 54kg)

Jaismine Lamboria – Boxing (Women's 57kg)

Soman Rana – Para-athletics (Men's Shot Put F57)

Sakshi Chaudhary – Boxing (Women's 51kg)

Priya Ghanghas – Boxing (Women's 60kg)

Arundhati Chaudhary – Boxing (Women's 70kg)

Sachin Siwach – Boxing (Men's 60kg)

Ankush Panghal – Boxing (Men's 80kg)

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India's Silver Medallists

Praveen Chithravel – Athletics (Men's Triple Jump)

Jadumani Singh – Boxing (Men's 55kg)

Shubham Juyal – Para-athletics (Men's Shot Put F57)

Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing (Women's 75kg)

Narender Berwal – Boxing (Men's 90+kg)

India's Bronze Medallists

Selva Prabhu – Athletics (Men's Triple Jump)

Unnati Sharma – Judo (Women's 63kg)

Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men's 5000m)

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
CWG 2026 Commonwealth Games
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