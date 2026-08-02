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English NewsSportsCommonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Live Streaming & More

A major highlight of the closing ceremony is the official handover to the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games - Ahmedabad, India.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow officially draw to a close following eleven days of high-intensity athletic competition. Athletes, officials, and fans gather one final time at the OVO Hydro Arena to celebrate sportsmanship and mark the conclusion of the event.

Date and Time in India (IST)

Local Time (Glasgow): Sunday, August 2, 2026, at 9:00 PM BST

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3, 2026

Venue: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Live Broadcast / Streaming in India: Available live on SonyLIV and Doordarshan networks.

Star-Studded Musical Lineup

The finale features a lineup of international and local musical talent:

Headliner: Legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds leads the musical performances.

Supporting Artists: Performances by BEMZ, Cammy Barnes, Sandi Thom, and Australian pop star Delta Goodrem.

Indian & Handover Performers: Celebrated Indian artists Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna showcase a special performance, alongside sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma in a musical fusion with Scottish bagpiper Ross Ainslie.

Handover to Ahmedabad 2030

A major highlight of the closing ceremony is the official handover to the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games - Ahmedabad, India.

Centenary Edition: The 2030 Games will mark the 100th anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, which originated in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

Symbolic Baton & Flag Transfer: The official Commonwealth Games flag and Host Baton will be formally handed over to the Indian delegation, offering the world its first official glimpse into Ahmedabad's vision for the centenary games.

India to Host Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030

India is set to host the landmark 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Officially ratified by Commonwealth Sport, this historic event marks the centenary edition of the Games, celebrating 100 years since the inaugural 1930 competition in Hamilton, Canada.

It will be the second time India stages the event, following New Delhi in 2010. Centered around premier venues like the Narendra Modi Stadium and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, Amdavad 2030 will feature 15 to 17 sports disciplines, highlighting India's growing stature as a global sporting powerhouse.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony CWG Closing Ceremony Commonwealth Games Live
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