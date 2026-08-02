Shekhar Suman Mocks PM Modi's Instagram Reel, Says 'Mitron Ki Jagah Friends Bole'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman satirized Prime Minister Modi's new Instagram reel debut.

He linked Modi's Gen Z style to the changing political atmosphere.

Suman criticized police actions during nationwide NEET student protests.

He highlighted expired tear gas use against the student demonstrators.

Actor Shekhar Suman took a satirical dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Instagram reel during the latest episode of his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite. While mocking the Prime Minister's social media debut, the actor also turned his attention to the nationwide protests, that were being carried out over the alleged NEET paper leak. He commented on the police response to student demonstrations in Delhi.

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Shekhar Suman Takes A Dig At PM Modi's Instagram Reel

On Shekhar Tonite, Shekhar Suman linked the changing political atmosphere with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent entry into Instagram Reels. Using satire, he suggested that the country's shifting mood had prompted a different style of communication from the Prime Minister.

Shekhar Suman said, "Dilli ki loo mein bahut se bachche haath mein pankhe liye doosron ko hawa de rahe the. Tabhi laga tha ki jald hi hawa ka rukh badalne wala hai. Aur phir desh mein aisi hawa chali, aisi hawa chali ki toofan aa gaya. Dilli ka takht dagmagane laga aur larger than life image apni 70 MM ki image ko 9:16 ke aspect ratio mein, yaani Insta format par le aaya."

He then referred to PM Modi's first Instagram reel, continuing his satirical commentary.

Shekhar said, "PM ne pehli baar front camera mein Gen Z style ek video record kiya. Ab woh Mitron ki jagah Friends bole. Raat ko 8:00 baje ki jagah raat ko 12:00 baje aaye aur Mann Ki Baat ki jagah Insta par Gen Z ki baat karne ki koshish ki. Lekin unhone jab 'Friends' bola, toh saamne se awaaz aayi, 'Friend request denied."

Fraands request denied.🤣🤣🤣🤣



Shekhar Suman nahi maan raha bhai🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jvIGxgwZaC — प्रणव (@PranavaBhardwaj) July 31, 2026

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Social Media Reacts To Shekhar Suman's Remarks

Shekhar Suman's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram reel quickly sparked reactions on social media, with users sharing a mix of criticism, humour and political opinions.

One user wrote, "ED raid chali nahi lagta hai."

Another commented, "Shekhar Suman show band karwake hi manega."

A third user said, "I love this… Shekhar Suman gives me hope that bjp is about to fall very soon."

Shekhar Suman Comments On Police Action During NEET Protest

During the same episode, Shekhar Suman also addressed the student protests linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Referring to the demonstrations led by the Congress-affiliated NSUI and other opposition-backed protests in several parts of the country, he criticised the reported police action against protesting students.

He said, "20 July ko chhatron ke aandolan ko khadedne ke liye Delhi Police ne lathiyon ke saath-saath tear gas ke gole bhi daage. Hairani ki baat sirf yeh nahi hai ki unhone chhatron ke saath aisa kiya. Balki hairani ki baat yeh hai ki un tear gas ke golon ki expiry date guzar chuki thi. Kya vidambana hai, dekhiye sarkar aur prashasan yeh kaam bhi theek se nahi kar sake. Shayad un sarkari babuo ke chashmon ke number ya phir unki competency ki expiry date bhi guzar gayi."

Continuing his remarks, Suman added, "Pata nahi yeh sarkar un aankhon ko kyun rulana chahti thi jo pehle se hi leak papers aur khokhli shiksha vyavastha ko lekar khoon ke aansu ro rahi thi. Shayad is desh ki shiksha vyavastha ki khatm ho chuki expiry date nazar na aaye, isliye yeh aansu gas ke gole phenke ja rahe the."

He further said, "Delhi Police ki lathiyan tab tak chalti rahi jab tak kai masoom chhatra ghayal nahi ho gaye. Delhi Police ka motto, yaani dhyey vakya hai 'Shanti, Seva aur Nyay.' Us din chhatron ka shanti se chal raha aandolan, police ki seva aur sarkar ka nyay—teeno ki expiry date maano guzar gayi."