Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: DC Director Breaks Silence After On-Field Scare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lungi Ngidi fell heavily, hitting his head, and left the field.

Delhi Capitals' director stated Ngidi's injury was not serious.

Punjab Kings successfully chased 264, their highest IPL chase.

Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: A tense situation unfolded early in Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) chase when Delhi Capitals' (DC) Lungi Ngidi suffered a frightening fall while attempting a catch. In the third over, the pacer lost his balance at mid-off while going for a chance offered by Priyansh Arya, hitting the back of his head hard on the ground. Ngidi immediately grabbed his head and remained down as medical personnel rushed onto the field. The incident led to a prolonged stoppage of around 15 minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher and moved to an ambulance.

Players and staff from both sides looked visibly concerned during the delay.

DC Director Of Cricket Provides Update

Providing an update after the match, Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said the injury was not severe.

"I think it is not serious. He is still in the hospital. We will update, but nothing serious,"

Earlier in the match, KL Rahul had delivered a sensational performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 152 and powering DC to a formidable total of 264/2. His innings appeared to have put DC firmly in control.

However, the absence of Ngidi during the defence phase proved significant, as Delhi’s bowling attack struggled to contain the opposition. PBKS capitalised fully, chasing down the massive target with seven balls to spare, the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

PBKS Seal Historic Win

Punjab Kings’ chase was built on a strong foundation laid by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who provided early momentum. The innings was then finished off in style by Shreyas Iyer.

Notably, Iyer received two crucial lifelines during his innings, being dropped twice by Karun Nair. Those missed opportunities proved costly, as a dismissal at either moment could have shifted the match back in Delhi’s favour.

Punjab’s remarkable win keeps their unbeaten run intact, strengthening their position in the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi now find themselves under pressure, with their playoff hopes taking a significant hit following this defeat.