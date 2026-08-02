Ram Kapoor Reveals Why 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' Ended: 'I Was Battling Depression, Drank On Set'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Kapoor revealed severe depression during

Battled serious health issues, high blood sugar, and stroke risk.

His behavior on set deteriorated, contributing to the show's end.

Children's motivation eventually helped him overcome the difficult period.

Actor Ram Kapoor has made an emotional revelation about one of the most difficult chapters of his life. During a recent episode of the reality show Lock Upp 2, the television star reflected on the period when he was shooting the hit series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Kapoor shared that he was battling severe depression, struggling with serious health issues and, as a result, his behaviour on set changed dramatically. Looking back, he admitted that he believes his actions ultimately contributed to the show's end.

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Ram Kapoor Says He Was Going Through Severe Depression

Speaking candidly on the show, Ram Kapoor revealed that the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain phase coincided with the darkest period of his life.

"During 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', I went through the worst depression of my life."

The actor explained that while his increasing weight had made him one of television's biggest stars and earned him immense popularity, it also took a serious toll on his health. According to Kapoor, doctors warned him that if he did not change his lifestyle, his life could be at risk within six months.

He further revealed that his blood sugar levels had crossed 400, 500 and even 600 at different points. As a result, he required insulin injections three times a day and faced the danger of suffering a diabetic stroke.

'I Used To Drink On Set'

Ram Kapoor also admitted that his mental health struggles affected the way he behaved during filming. Recalling that difficult phase, he said, "I had become a very bad person. I would arrive on set six hours late for shoots, drink alcohol during filming, and speak very rudely to people. I had become someone I'm still ashamed to remember today."

The actor acknowledged that he was deeply unhappy with the person he had become and still feels ashamed when he looks back at that period.

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Ram Kapoor Says His Behaviour Led To The Show Ending

Kapoor also accepted responsibility for the fate of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, saying that the show ended because of his behaviour during that time.

Reflecting on how he eventually overcame the difficult phase, the actor credited his children for giving him the strength to rebuild his life. He shared that they became his biggest motivation to move forward and helped him emerge from one of the toughest periods he had ever experienced.

More than a decade after Bade Achhe Lagte Hain concluded, Ram Kapoor said he is happy with the positive changes he has made in his life and the person he has become today.