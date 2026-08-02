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English NewsNewsIndiaKulgam Killings: OGW Held With Illegal Arms In Baramulla During Anti-Terror Operation

Kulgam Killings: OGW Held With Illegal Arms In Baramulla During Anti-Terror Operation

According to senior police officials, the arrest was made at a joint checkpoint set up by security personnel at the Zandfaran-Goriwan crossing in the Narvaw area.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 01:37 PM (IST)

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir following the recent killings in Kulgam, leading to the arrest of an alleged overground worker (OGW) in Baramulla district. Officials said the suspect was apprehended with a cache of illegal arms and ammunition during a joint security operation.

According to senior police officials, the arrest was made at a joint checkpoint set up by security personnel at the Zandfaran-Goriwan crossing in the Narvaw area. During routine checking, a man approaching from the Goriwan side allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the security personnel.

Alert troops chased and apprehended the suspect on the spot. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of a camouflage-painted MP5-type pistol, one magazine loaded with 10 live 9mm rounds, a mobile phone, and a black backpack, officials said.

Suspect Identified

The arrested man has been identified as Ejaz Ahmad Ganie, son of the late Mohammad Sultan Ganie and a resident of Nambalan in the Sheeri area of Baramulla district. Police have registered FIR No. 37/2026 at Sheeri Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators are now probing his links and activities to determine whether he was associated with any terror network or module operating in the region.

Officials said the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies remain committed to maintaining peace in the Union Territory and will continue taking strict action against anti-national elements and their support networks.

Kulgam Attack Triggered Fresh Crackdown

The intensified operations follow Friday night's terror attack in Kulgam district. According to officials, two terrorists reached Brick Kiln-77 in the Kellam area at around 8.30 pm and allegedly asked the labourers their names before opening fire on them.

The injured workers were rushed to hospital, where one was declared dead on arrival while the other later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting security forces to launch fresh counter-terror operations across the Valley.

 

Before You Go

National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat

Published at : 02 Aug 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Baramulla JK News Kulgam Killings
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