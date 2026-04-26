Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ameesha Patel criticized Zakir Khan's remarks about Bollywood.

Khan suggested Bollywood felt insecure about Dhurandhar's success.

Patel defended the industry, questioning Khan's baseless claims.

She argued competition improves standards, does not breed insecurity.

Ameesha Patel has once again spokem out against comedian Zakir Khan after his recent remark suggesting that Bollywood was jealous of the success of Dhurandhar 2. Her latest response comes after an earlier social media post, where she had already criticised the comment and defended the film industry.

The actress did not hold back this time either, questioning how such claims were being made without proof.

ALSO READ: Zakir Khan Mocks Bollywood's Fake Praise For Dhurandhar, Says 'Sabki Jali Toh Hai'

Ameesha Patel Questions Zakir Khan’s Claim

The controversy began when Zakir Khan, while speaking at an awards event, said, "Bomb phoote Lyaare mein, dhuaan uttha Bandra se Juhu mein." Many in the industry reportedly did not appreciate the comment.

Ameesha had earlier reacted on social media and later expanded on her views during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Speaking strongly against the statement, she said, "Khade rehke achievers ke baare mein baat karna aasan hai. Achiever banke toh dikhaao, superstar banke dikhaao. I don't think it's correct to strip someone down and make a joke on them. In logon ko achieve karke toh dikhaane do. Aapne statement aisa kaha, industry jal rahi hai. Did someone call you and say that Dhurandhar hit hogayi aur main insecure ho raha hu? Aapko kaise pataa."

Says Competition Helps The Industry Improve

The actress also argued that successful films often raise standards rather than trigger insecurity. She explained that many people were appreciating Dhurandhar and learning from its success.

"Ulta Dhurandhar ke aane ki wajah se people have said that we need to learn, people like Ram Gopal Varma. People put stories to praise the film. Actors are reworking their films because they feel we need to match up to a standard now and the audience is expecting better. Is competition bad? Agar hum competition ko praise nai karenge, how will we improve? We don't want to get complacent. We need someone to come in and pull up the socks. So, how does it make us insecure? It just makes us learn. Main jaannaa chaahti hu aise kaun 10 log Hai jinhone inko call karke kaha that they are jealous?"

ALSO READ: ‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image

Ameesha’s Earlier Social Media Post

DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY!film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR!Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so👍CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge👍 pic.twitter.com/MqOD74LH83 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 7, 2026

Before the interview, Ameesha had already responded online with a strongly worded post. She wrote, "DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY!film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR!Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so👍CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge👍"

The exchange has now become one of the most talked-about entertainment controversies, with fans closely following reactions from both sides.