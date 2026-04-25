Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunickaa Sadanand regrets misjudging Raghav Chadha's character.

Sadanand expresses disappointment over Chadha's shift to BJP.

She feels sorrow for AAP, questioning leaders' loyalty.

Chadha cited party's personal gain as reason for leaving.

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has joined the heated debate on social media surrounding Raghav Chadha’s decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Sadanand expressed disappointment over Chadha’s move and said she now feels she misjudged him. She also added that she feels sorry for AAP, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘No Loyalty Left In DNA’

“I am at a loss for words,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This man, Raghav Chadha, was such a credible person in my eyes. I always thought he had a positive vibration and that he was sincere and correct.”

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She further mentioned that she had once been happy for actor Parineeti Chopra when she married Chadha.

“In fact, when he married the lovely Parineeti Chopra, I was so happy for her that she had found a promising, honest and clean boy,” she wrote.

However, the actor now feels she may have misjudged him. “I don’t mean to judge him, but I’m questioning my own sense of judgement and intuition. It’s not because he joined any particular party. It’s the manner and the slyness of the whole act,” she said.

‘Feel Sorry For AAP’

The 62-year-old actor also said she feels sorry for Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

“Not once did he think of the party that gave him his identity. I feel sorry for AAP. I’m sure there must be more behind this - it’s just sad. Is there no one we can trust among our leaders? Is there no loyalty left in the DNA of the youth of India?” she wrote.

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Sadanand was responding to a post by a social media user known as Dr Medusa, who shared a “then vs now” video of Chadha. In the video, the politician appears to join hands with the same party he had once criticised, allegedly calling it “anpadh, gundo ki party” (a party of goons and uneducated people).

However, during a press conference after joining the BJP, Chadha praised the BJP-led Centre for carrying out works that, according to him, leaders of other parties had failed to accomplish. He also noted that the public had voted the party to power not once or twice, but three times.

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP

Raghav Chadha, along with two-thirds of AAP members in the Rajya Sabha, announced their decision to join the BJP.

“We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” Chadha said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

He added, “This party is no longer working for the country or in the interest of the nation, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt it for some time. Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”

Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Rajendra Gupta and Vikram Sahani are among the other leaders who have left the AAP. The Aam Aadmi Party currently has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav, Parineeti Lose Instagram Followers

Following Raghav Chadha’s political move, both he and his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, have seen a dip in their Instagram following.

The 37-year-old politician is said to have lost nearly one million followers within 24 hours of the development. On the other hand, Chopra’s account also witnessed a decline, with the actor losing more than 4,600 followers yesterday and over 5,000 followers today.