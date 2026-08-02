Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Santy Sharma launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign.

Campaign seeks public discussion on reservation using digital platforms.

Actor Puneet Vasishtha supported initiative, discussing merit, equal opportunity.

Rapper, singer and social media personality Santy Sharma has officially launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti', a reservation-focused public awareness campaign during a press conference in Mumbai. Actor Puneet Vasishtha attended the event in support of the initiative, as Sharma addressed questions surrounding his recent social media posts, his views on reservation, CJP formation, his music career and his future plans.

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Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused Public Campaign

Through the press conference, held in Mumbai, Sharma introduced 'Arakshan Hatao - August Kranti', describing it as an independent public awareness initiative centred on reservation-related issues.

According to Sharma, the campaign seeks to encourage wider public discussion and increase participation through digital platforms. He said the movement will begin on social media with a dedicated Instagram page before expanding its online presence and public outreach in the coming months.

Sharma also said that he chose to address several questions raised over his recent social media posts through a press conference rather than responding individually online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

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Puneet Vasishtha Extends Support

Actor Puneet Vasishtha, who attended the event, voiced his support for the campaign and described it as an effort to encourage discussion around merit and equal opportunity.

He said he believes financially disadvantaged individuals should receive support irrespective of caste, while competitive examinations should continue to follow equal standards for every candidate. His remarks reflected his personal views shared during the press conference.