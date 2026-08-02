India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRapper Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused 'Arakshan Hatao' Campaign, Actor Puneet Vasishtha Joins

Rapper Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused 'Arakshan Hatao' Campaign, Actor Puneet Vasishtha Joins

Rapper Santy Sharma launched the reservation-focused 'Arakshan Hatao - August Kranti' campaign in Mumbai, with actor Puneet Vasishtha supporting the initiative during a press conference.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Santy Sharma launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign.
  • Campaign seeks public discussion on reservation using digital platforms.
  • Actor Puneet Vasishtha supported initiative, discussing merit, equal opportunity.

Rapper, singer and social media personality Santy Sharma has officially launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti', a reservation-focused public awareness campaign during a press conference in Mumbai. Actor Puneet Vasishtha attended the event in support of the initiative, as Sharma addressed questions surrounding his recent social media posts, his views on reservation, CJP formation, his music career and his future plans.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Slams Abusive Slogans Against PM Modi During NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says 'This Isn't Our Culture'

Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused Public Campaign

Through the press conference, held in Mumbai, Sharma introduced 'Arakshan Hatao - August Kranti', describing it as an independent public awareness initiative centred on reservation-related issues.

According to Sharma, the campaign seeks to encourage wider public discussion and increase participation through digital platforms. He said the movement will begin on social media with a dedicated Instagram page before expanding its online presence and public outreach in the coming months.

Sharma also said that he chose to address several questions raised over his recent social media posts through a press conference rather than responding individually online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Santy Sharma (@santy_sharma_official)

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hardik Pandya Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Offers Prayers After Shaving Head

Puneet Vasishtha Extends Support 

Actor Puneet Vasishtha, who attended the event, voiced his support for the campaign and described it as an effort to encourage discussion around merit and equal opportunity.

He said he believes financially disadvantaged individuals should receive support irrespective of caste, while competitive examinations should continue to follow equal standards for every candidate. His remarks reflected his personal views shared during the press conference.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Santy Sharma's newly launched campaign?

Santy Sharma has officially launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti'. This is a public awareness campaign focused on reservation-related issues.

What is the primary objective of the 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign?

The campaign aims to encourage wider public discussion and increase participation regarding reservation issues. It will utilize digital platforms for this purpose.

Who supported Santy Sharma at the campaign launch event?

Actor Puneet Vasishtha attended the press conference in Mumbai. He voiced his support, emphasizing merit and equal opportunity discussions.

How will the 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign start its outreach?

The movement will begin on social media with a dedicated Instagram page. It plans to expand its online presence and public outreach in subsequent months.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
August Kranti Santy Sharma Puneet Vasishtha Arakshan Hatao Santy Sharma News Reservation Campaign
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Rapper Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused 'Arakshan Hatao' Campaign, Actor Puneet Vasishtha Joins
Rapper Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused 'Arakshan Hatao' Campaign, Actor Puneet Vasishtha Joins
Celebrities
Bhumi Pednekar Slams Abusive Slogans Against PM Modi During NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says 'This Isn't Our Culture'
Bhumi Pednekar Slams Abusive Slogans Against PM Modi During NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says 'This Isn't Our Culture'
Celebrities
Model Rhiya Ahir Felicitated By Raj Thackeray After Viral NEET Protest, Supriya Sule Assures Support: WATCH
Model Rhiya Ahir Felicitated By Raj Thackeray After Viral NEET Protest, Supriya Sule Assures Support: WATCH
Celebrities
Astro Analysis | What Makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan So Beautiful? Astrologer Explains Moon-Venus Connection
Astro Analysis | What Makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan So Beautiful? Astrologer Explains Moon-Venus Connection
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Dehri-Dalmianagar EO Vimal Kumar Murdered, Police Probe Highway Attack Motive
Breaking News: STF Probes Alleged Pakistan-Linked Plot to Disrupt Jantar Mantar Protest
Sports News: India Wins 16 Medals Including Eight Gold in Historic Day at Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Delhi News: Two Tillu Tajpuria Gang Shooters Held After Rohini Encounter, Arms and Bike Recovered
Weather News: Heavy Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides and Rising Rivers Across Multiple Indian States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget