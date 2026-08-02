Santy Sharma has officially launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti'. This is a public awareness campaign focused on reservation-related issues.
Rapper Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused 'Arakshan Hatao' Campaign, Actor Puneet Vasishtha Joins
Rapper Santy Sharma launched the reservation-focused 'Arakshan Hatao - August Kranti' campaign in Mumbai, with actor Puneet Vasishtha supporting the initiative during a press conference.
- Santy Sharma launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign.
- Campaign seeks public discussion on reservation using digital platforms.
- Actor Puneet Vasishtha supported initiative, discussing merit, equal opportunity.
Rapper, singer and social media personality Santy Sharma has officially launched 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti', a reservation-focused public awareness campaign during a press conference in Mumbai. Actor Puneet Vasishtha attended the event in support of the initiative, as Sharma addressed questions surrounding his recent social media posts, his views on reservation, CJP formation, his music career and his future plans.
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Santy Sharma Launches Reservation-Focused Public Campaign
Through the press conference, held in Mumbai, Sharma introduced 'Arakshan Hatao - August Kranti', describing it as an independent public awareness initiative centred on reservation-related issues.
According to Sharma, the campaign seeks to encourage wider public discussion and increase participation through digital platforms. He said the movement will begin on social media with a dedicated Instagram page before expanding its online presence and public outreach in the coming months.
Sharma also said that he chose to address several questions raised over his recent social media posts through a press conference rather than responding individually online.
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Puneet Vasishtha Extends Support
Actor Puneet Vasishtha, who attended the event, voiced his support for the campaign and described it as an effort to encourage discussion around merit and equal opportunity.
He said he believes financially disadvantaged individuals should receive support irrespective of caste, while competitive examinations should continue to follow equal standards for every candidate. His remarks reflected his personal views shared during the press conference.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of Santy Sharma's newly launched campaign?
What is the primary objective of the 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign?
The campaign aims to encourage wider public discussion and increase participation regarding reservation issues. It will utilize digital platforms for this purpose.
Who supported Santy Sharma at the campaign launch event?
Actor Puneet Vasishtha attended the press conference in Mumbai. He voiced his support, emphasizing merit and equal opportunity discussions.
How will the 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' campaign start its outreach?
The movement will begin on social media with a dedicated Instagram page. It plans to expand its online presence and public outreach in subsequent months.