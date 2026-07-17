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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVicky Kaushal Shares Heartwarming Birthday Photo With 'Jaan' Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal Shares Heartwarming Birthday Photo With 'Jaan' Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal marked Katrina Kaif's birthday with a heartfelt social media post and an adorable celebration photo. Kareena Kapoor also shared a special birthday wish for the actress.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph celebrating Katrina's birthday.
  • Kareena Kapoor also posted a birthday tribute for Katrina.
  • Katrina, Vicky welcomed son Vihaan in November 2025.
  • Vicky prepares for his film Love and War.

Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's birthday even more special by sharing a heartwarming photograph from her celebration along with a simple yet affectionate message. The actor's post quickly caught the attention of fans, while Kareena Kapoor also joined in with a touching birthday tribute for Katrina.

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Vicky Kaushal Shares A Special Birthday Moment

Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Thursday to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday by posting a charming picture of the two together from the festivities.

The photograph captures the couple sharing a warm and intimate moment during the celebration. Alongside the image, Vicky kept his message short but meaningful, writing, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Couple Continue To Enjoy Parenthood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been embracing life as new parents after welcoming their first child, a son named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

The couple had announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through an emotional social media post. In January, they introduced their son's name in a joint update that featured a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.

Earlier, in September 2025, the couple had confirmed they were expecting their first child with the message: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky and Katrina were married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

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Kareena Kapoor Also Sends Birthday Wishes

Kareena Kapoor marked the occasion by posting an old photograph with Katrina Kaif and sharing a warm birthday message.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday forever Superstar. Have the best birthday mommy Kat."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

What's Next For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal?

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is yet to return to films following the birth of her son.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for Love and War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The project was officially announced in January 2024 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vicky Kaushal celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday?

Vicky posted a heartwarming photograph from her celebration on social media. He also shared a simple yet affectionate message,

When did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their son, and what is his name?

They welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced his name in January through a joint social media update.

When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were married on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

What is Vicky Kaushal's next professional project?

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for 'Love and War'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Bollywood News Katrina Kaif Birthday Katrina Kaif Celebrity News
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