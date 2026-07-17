Vicky Kaushal Shares Heartwarming Birthday Photo With 'Jaan' Katrina Kaif

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph celebrating Katrina's birthday.

Kareena Kapoor also posted a birthday tribute for Katrina.

Katrina, Vicky welcomed son Vihaan in November 2025.

Vicky prepares for his film Love and War.

Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's birthday even more special by sharing a heartwarming photograph from her celebration along with a simple yet affectionate message. The actor's post quickly caught the attention of fans, while Kareena Kapoor also joined in with a touching birthday tribute for Katrina.

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Vicky Kaushal Shares A Special Birthday Moment

Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Thursday to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday by posting a charming picture of the two together from the festivities.

The photograph captures the couple sharing a warm and intimate moment during the celebration. Alongside the image, Vicky kept his message short but meaningful, writing, "Jaan Ka Janamdin."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Couple Continue To Enjoy Parenthood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been embracing life as new parents after welcoming their first child, a son named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

The couple had announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through an emotional social media post. In January, they introduced their son's name in a joint update that featured a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand.

Earlier, in September 2025, the couple had confirmed they were expecting their first child with the message: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky and Katrina were married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

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Kareena Kapoor Also Sends Birthday Wishes

Kareena Kapoor marked the occasion by posting an old photograph with Katrina Kaif and sharing a warm birthday message.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday forever Superstar. Have the best birthday mommy Kat."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

What's Next For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal?

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is yet to return to films following the birth of her son.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for Love and War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The project was officially announced in January 2024 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from ANI)