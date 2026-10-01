Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vishal Thakkar disappeared New Year's Eve 2015, whereabouts unknown.

He was last seen January 1, 2016, heading towards Andheri.

Police found no ransom, bank activity, or hospital records.

Prior rape accusation and depression preceded his disappearance.

More than a decade after 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor Vishal Thakkar disappeared on New Year's Eve in 2015, his whereabouts remain unknown. The actor, who was 30 at the time, left his family's Mulund home after borrowing Rs 500 from his mother and telling his father that he was heading to a party. He never returned, and years later, there is still no confirmed account of what happened to him.

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Vishal Thakkar became a familiar face to Hindi films and television audiences through supporting roles in films and popular TV shows. He appeared in movies including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Chandni Bar and Tango Charlie, while his television credits included Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Aahat and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

One of his better-known appearances came in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., where he played a young man who is devastated after being rejected by a girl and attempts to end his life. His brief appearance in the film's popular song “Apun Jaise Tapori”, featuring Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai, made him recognisable to viewers.

Despite taking on several acting assignments, Thakkar's career was later overshadowed by his unexplained disappearance.

The Night Vishal Thakkar Went Missing

On December 31, 2015, Thakkar was at his family's home in Mulud. According to a 2019 report by The Indian Express, he has asked his mother Durga to accompany him to a theatre to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her mother declined the offer.

At around 10.30 pm, Thakkar borrowed Rs 500 from his mother and left the flat. At approximately 1 am on January 1, 2016, he sent a message to his father Mahendra, a businessman, saying, “I am going to a party. See you tomorrow.”

It was the last known communication his family received from him.

The following morning, Thakkar could not be traced. His mother later told The Indian Express in 2019 that she was still waiting for answers.

“I have no clue what happened to my son,” Durga said.

What Police Discovered

Police investigations indicated that Thakkar had spent New Year's Eve with his girlfriend at a resort on the Ahmedabad highway. While returning, the couple reportedly stopped for tea at the Fountain Hotel on Ghodbunder Road.

According to the police, Thakkar then told his girlfriend that he needed to meet a friend in Andheri. He left the location, reportedly intending to travel there for a shoot.

Investigating officer Jayvant Padvi explained what police had learnt from her during the investigation.

“While having tea at Fountain, Vishal told her he had to meet a friend in Andheri and left. Thereafter, she tried looking for him but in vain. His phone too is switched off ever since. Nobody knows about his whereabouts,” Padvi reportedly told media in 2016.

Police said Thakkar was last spotted at around 11.45 am on January 1, when he reportedly hailed an autorickshaw towards Andheri. His call data records also placed him around Ghodbunder Road. The investigation was subsequently transferred from Mulund police station to Kasarvadavli police.

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Vishal's Last Social Media Activity

At around 12.10 pm on January 1, Thakkar posted a New Year greeting on Facebook. It was his last known social media activity.

His phone was switched off soon afterwards and, according to the 2019 report, was never switched on again. There was no ransom call, while police also found no hospital record of an unidentified person matching his description.

His bank account reportedly showed no activity following his disappearance, leaving investigators with little evidence about where he may have gone.

Former investigating officer Mahendra Puri, who had filed the missing complaint at Mulund police station, said investigators initially considered whether Thakkar's girlfriend could have been involved.

As reported in a 2021 Reddit post, Puri had said, "Initially, we suspected the girlfriend. But her statement had no discrepancies."

The Controversy Before His Disappearance

Around three months before Thakkar disappeared, his girlfriend had reportedly accused him of rape. A complaint was allegedly lodged against the actor before the two later reconciled and the complaint was withdrawn.

Thakkar's mother had also reportedly said that her son had gone into depression amid a lack of work and the controversy surrounding the allegation.

Months after Thakkar disappeared, his girlfriend was reportedly found dead in her apartment, with a possible heart attack cited in reports.

Despite the passage of 10 years, there has been no confirmed information establishing where he went or what happened to him after his last known movements on January 1, 2016.