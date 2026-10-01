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English NewsEntertainmentHollywood‘Man, She Was Lovely’: Tom Cruise Recalls Princess Diana’s Visit To ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set

‘Man, She Was Lovely’: Tom Cruise Recalls Princess Diana’s Visit To ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set

Tom Cruise revealed that Princess Diana once brought Prince William to the set of the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film and recalled her as “lovely” and the young prince as “mannerly and fun.”

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cruise confirmed Princess Diana brought young William to film set.
  • Cruise praised Diana's kindness, William and Catherine's charm.
  • Shared aviation interest led to private 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recalled his long-standing connection with the British royal family, sharing memories of Princess Diana bringing a young Prince William to the set of the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, according to People. 

During an appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, Cruise, 64, spoke about meeting Prince William, 44, over the years and confirmed that Princess Diana had visited the set of the 1996 action thriller with her son.

“Yes … I guess he spoke of it so it’s fine. I’m always very private about people. It was beautiful … it was ‘Mission: Impossible’, the first ‘Mission: Impossible’,” Cruise said.

Recalling the interaction, the actor praised Princess Diana and a young Prince William for their warmth and humility.

“Man, was she lovely, and he was just absolutely lovely. Very kind to everyone, and just a kid. Mannerly and fun … Fun, same person, same guy,” he said.

Cruise also spoke about meeting Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the world premiere of his latest film ‘Digger’ in London on September 22.

“They were laughing … very gracious, loved the film, it was beautiful for them to be there. They’re such an elegant, charismatic couple,” Cruise said, according to People. 

The actor, who sat next to the royal couple during the screening, also praised William’s choice of partner.

“As I said, William chose well, she’s beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” he added.

Speaking about the couple’s public role, Cruise said, “What they do for their country and the world is … lovely,” while describing them as “so down to earth,” according to People. 

Cruise’s association with the royal family goes back several decades. He and his former wife Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana at the 1992 premiere of their romantic drama ‘Far and Away’. The couple later attended Diana’s funeral in 1997 following her death in a car crash in Paris.

The actor had previously spoken about knowing Princess Diana during an interview with French journalist Laurent Delahousse, describing her as a “brilliant and intelligent woman” and saying that knowing her had been “a joy”.

“She was like William and Kate: approachable, down-to-earth,” Cruise had said.

Cruise also shared that he and Prince William have common interests, including their love for aviation. The actor had invited William and Catherine to a private screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022 after learning about the Prince’s admiration for the original 1986 film, according to People.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Tom Cruise first meet Prince William?

Tom Cruise first met a young Prince William when Princess Diana brought him to the set of the first 'Mission: Impossible' film in 1996. Cruise described both as lovely and kind.

Did Tom Cruise recently meet Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales?

Yes, Tom Cruise met Prince William and Catherine at the London premiere of his latest film 'Digger' on September 22. He praised them as an elegant, charismatic, and down-to-earth couple.

What is Tom Cruise's long-standing connection with the British royal family?

Tom Cruise's connection dates back to 1992, meeting Princess Diana at a film premiere. He later met her with a young Prince William and attended her funeral in 1997.

What common interests do Tom Cruise and Prince William share?

Tom Cruise and Prince William share a common love for aviation. Cruise even invited William and Catherine to a private screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2022.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Cruise Princess Diana Mission: Impossible Mission Impossible
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