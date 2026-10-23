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Celeb Spotted | Vijay Varma, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Varma, Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Tejasswi Prakash and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia were spotted at various locations across Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Celeb Spotted | Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash and Vijay Varma spotted during their latest public appearances.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Vijay Varma, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Rupali Ganguly, Kajol, Nyra Banerjee And More Stars Seek Blessings At Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rupali Ganguly And More Stars Seek Blessings At North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal
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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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