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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Vijay Varma, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Vijay Varma, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Varma, Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Tejasswi Prakash and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia were spotted at various locations across Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Varma, Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Tejasswi Prakash and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia were spotted at various locations across Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Celeb Spotted | Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Tejasswi Prakash and Vijay Varma spotted during their latest public appearances.

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Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the sets of 'Naagin 7' for a shoot, as she continued work on the upcoming television project. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the sets of 'Naagin 7' for a shoot, as she continued work on the upcoming television project. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia was spotted during a recent outing, turning heads with her graceful presence and effortlessly stylish look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia was spotted during a recent outing, turning heads with her graceful presence and effortlessly stylish look. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actor Vijay Varma was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, bringing his signature laid-back style and effortless vibe to his latest outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actor Vijay Varma was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, bringing his signature laid-back style and effortless vibe to his latest outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Actress Sharvari Wagh was spotted at Ahmedabad Airport and Mumbai Airport. The actress drew attention with her latest public appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Actress Sharvari Wagh was spotted at Ahmedabad Airport and Mumbai Airport. The actress drew attention with her latest public appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad Airport. The actor’s stylish arrival caught the attention of paparazzi and fans, with photos and videos of his airport look circulating online. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad Airport. The actor’s stylish arrival caught the attention of paparazzi and fans, with photos and videos of his airport look circulating online. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at her mothe's house in Bandra, Mumbai, as the family celebrated her mother’s birthday. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at her mothe's house in Bandra, Mumbai, as the family celebrated her mother’s birthday. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
TEJASSWI PRAKASH Allu Arjun Vijay Varma Malaika Arora Sharvari Wagh ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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