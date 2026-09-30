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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Game Of Thrones’ Movie ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ Gets Release Date; Here’s When Winter Is Coming

‘Game Of Thrones’ Movie ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ Gets Release Date; Here’s When Winter Is Coming

Winter is coming to theatres in 2029 as Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest heads to the big screen.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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  • His story predates series; prior movie idea was rejected.

Set a reminder for June 6, 2029. That’s when Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest arrives, and it will be the first time Westeros gets a proper movie. The project was confirmed at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Before Dragons Ruled Westeros

The man at the centre of it is Aegon I, the Targaryen who took the continent by force and founded the royal house that would later rule it. His story takes place long before the events of the TV show that made the franchise a phenomenon. Details are thin so far, but the film is reportedly built around his conquest. Aegon has never been shown on screen in any form, so the casting of this character is a total blank for now.

Owen Harris is directing, with a screenplay by Beau Willimon.

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For anyone who came to Westeros through the original series, the connection is direct. Aegon's descendants include Daenerys Targaryen, the pale-haired dragon queen played by Emilia Clarke, and a long list of later Targaryens who also went by Aegon. That family tree has already fueled two HBO spinoffs, House of the Dragon - heading into a fourth season - and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has been picked up for a second. 

The Movie That Almost Happened Before

Game of Thrones, or as fans say - GOT - ran eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019, and piled up Emmys along the way. It was adapted from George RR Martin’s best-selling fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire. 

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A movie was once discussed for the franchise before, too. Creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss had pitched wrapping up the show with three films, but Martin didn't go for it, and the series instead ended with its eighth season in May 2019. He worried that his books would have to be cut down to fit a film's running time, and that a movie would lean heavily on crowd favourites like Jon Snow and Daenerys.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was a Game of Thrones movie considered before?

Yes, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss once pitched three films to conclude the series. However, George RR Martin declined the idea due to concerns about adapting his books.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Game Of Thrones ENtertainment News Game Of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest
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