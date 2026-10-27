Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against All Accused

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Three shooters arrested; police probed organised crime links.

Mumbai Police invoked MCOCA against all accused.

Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against all accused in the firing case linked to actor Tiger Shroff. The development marks a significant escalation in the investigation into the October 18 shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to the police, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to DCB CID CR No. 143/26 following approval from the competent authority on October 27, 2026. The case was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

What Is The MCOCA Act?

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is a stringent law designed to tackle organised criminal activity. Its provisions can be invoked when the legal requirements concerning organised crime are met.

The sections added in this case include provisions dealing with organised crime and liability connected to its commission and support. Their application can have significant implications for the investigation and prosecution. The allegations against the accused will be examined through the legal process.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when gunshots were fired at a car linked to Tiger Shroff. Police said that multiple rounds were fired before the alleged assailants fled on a motorcycle. Investigators have been examining the conspiracy, the source and movement of the firearms, and the roles of those suspected of providing weapons and logistical assistance. Police have also been probing suspected links to organised crime.

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What Has The Investigation Revealed So Far?

Earlier reports said that three shooters, Rehan, also known as Sukka, Ritik Kurmi, also known as Roshan, and Phool Singh, were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee. Other accused were subsequently arrested in connection with the suspected weapons supply network and alleged logistical support.

Investigators have been examining the alleged role of Anil Pandit, whose name surfaced during the probe, as well as the communication and financial links between the accused. These allegations remain under investigation. The invocation of MCOCA follows the addition of organised-crime provisions to the case and the police's efforts to establish the alleged wider network behind the shooting. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.