Amitabh Bachchan Hosts ‘KBC 18’ From His Seat After Knee Injury; Says He Slipped During Shoot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan injured left knee during KBC shoot.

Bachchan reflected on his bond with son Abhishek Bachchan.

Upcoming films include Section 84 and Kalki sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his knee injury on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, beginning the show from his seat instead of his usual standing position. The veteran actor revealed that he had slipped during the previous day’s shoot and injured his left knee.

Amitabh Bachchan Suffers Knee Injury

Amitabh typically makes an energetic entry into the studio before standing up to address the audience. However, this time, he walked in and took his seat immediately.

“I usually deliver this monologue standing, but today my knee is injured,” he said, explaining that he had slipped during the previous day’s shoot.

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The 83-year-old actor clarified that the injury was not serious. He also said that while he would continue to stand when welcoming and interacting with contestants, he would deliver his monologue while seated as he was experiencing difficulty standing for long periods.

The audience responded by wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan On His Bond With Abhishek

Amitabh had recently also reflected on his relationship with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, in a blog post. Describing the bond between a father and son, he wrote about the two sitting on the same platform despite having different perspectives, while ultimately sharing the same destination.

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He wrote, “Pita putra dono ek manch par baithe, vichar alag ho chahe, lekin manzil ek hi hai.” Loosely translated, it means: “Father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same.”

He further wrote about respecting the next generation while acknowledging that a shared destination can bring people together, and added that love and respect remain central to the relationship.

What’s Next For Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee and is currently in post-production.

Bachchan will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The first instalment featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan alongside Bachchan. Deepika Padukone, however, will not be part of the second instalment.

The veteran actor will also be seen in Aankhen 2.