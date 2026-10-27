Kharge Releases List Of Voter Deletions In 13 States, Asks Why CEC Is Being ‘Protected’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Specific states reported millions of names removed or significant discrepancies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating alleged ‘vote theft’ during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Citing figures from 13 states, he questioned the process and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were attempting to suppress the Opposition’s proposed rally on November 1.

Kharge Targets Modi, Shah

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha raised concerns over the SIR process in states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the Centre was attempting to suppress a public movement as questions emerged over the Election Commission’s functioning. He also questioned why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was being defended.

Kharge claimed that attempts to divert attention and spread misleading narratives were damaging the Modi government’s credibility and undermining democracy.

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What Kharge Flagged In 13 States

The Congress president cited several discrepancies and developments relating to electoral rolls across the country.

As more skeletons tumble out of the Election Commission’s cupboard, exposing Vote Chori, Modi-Shah are trying hard to suppress the people's movement! Why are they protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar? This diversionary tactics and bogus propaganda is only discrediting Modi Govt, and tarnishing our Democracy! INDIA shall continue our democratic struggle to protect every citizen’s vote and our Constitution! #ChaloDilli — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 27, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: An FIR was registered in Pilibhit over 10,470 allegedly irregular Form 8 changes, prompting a state-wide audit. Separately, software-generated errors involving names were reported in 158 MLC electoral roll entries.

Maharashtra: Around 2.07 crore names were removed from the draft electoral roll following the SIR process. Errors linked to computerised entries and automatic translation were also reported in MLC lists.

West Bengal: Around 93 per cent of appeals decided for people excluded from electoral rolls after the Assembly elections were successful, according to the figures cited.

Rajasthan: Nearly 30 lakh discrepancies were reportedly found between the lists maintained by the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission.

Gujarat: The electoral roll recorded a decline of 68.12 lakh names following the SIR. A special campaign is now being conducted to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters.

Karnataka: Questions were raised after election officials reportedly filed 61,059 Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of names. Form 7 is generally used to raise objections to the inclusion of names in electoral rolls.

Andhra Pradesh: Election officials were reportedly named as objectors in 20,959 Form 7 applications.

Odisha: More than 3,000 applications seeking the removal of names were received in Dhamnagar. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) allegedly raised concerns about the misuse of the process.

Telangana: Around 73.39 lakh names were excluded from the draft electoral roll.

Jharkhand: The Chatra Assembly constituency received 4,790 Form 7 applications, accounting for approximately 36 per cent of the state's total applications.

Haryana: Around 44.91 lakh verification notices were issued, while 4.35 lakh hearings remained pending as of October 1.

Delhi: Approximately 47.5 lakh names were removed from the draft electoral roll. Figures relating to the disposal of Form 6 applications were revised following media scrutiny.

Goa: The absence of a rollback facility on ECINet reportedly prevented 97 eligible voters from being reinstated initially.

Kharge maintained that the INDIA bloc would continue to challenge what it considers irregularities in the electoral process and work to safeguard voting rights and constitutional values.

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