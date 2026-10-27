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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda Praises John Cena’s Acting, Says He Is ‘Much Better Than People Think’

Randeep Hooda Praises John Cena’s Acting, Says He Is ‘Much Better Than People Think’

Randeep Hooda praises John Cena’s acting and professionalism, sharing insights into their collaboration on ‘Matchbox: The Movie’ and Cena’s popularity in India.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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  • He reunited with director Sam Hargrave for

Randeep Hooda has praised his Matchbox: The Movie co-star John Cena, highlighting the Hollywood star’s acting abilities and professionalism. The Bollywood actor, who worked with Cena in the upcoming action-comedy, also spoke about the wrestler-turned-actor’s popularity in India and his connection with Indian fans.

Randeep Hooda Says John Cena Is Better Than People Think

Randeep Hooda, who has been expanding his presence in international cinema, recently collaborated with John Cena for Matchbox: The Movie. The project also reunited him with director Sam Hargrave, who previously worked with the actor on the 2020 film Extraction. Speaking about Cena, Randeep said the actor’s personality on social media differs from the focused professional he encounters on set. He believes Cena’s acting skills deserve greater recognition.

“His personality on social media is a little different and entertaining, but when he is working, he is completely focused on the job. He is a much better actor than people think. I experienced that myself while working with him in a scene,” Randeep said.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Lend Their Voices To Hindi Version Of 'Obsession': WATCH Video

Randeep Hooda Praises John Cena’s Acting, Says He Is ‘Much Better Than People Think’

Randeep Hooda Talks About John Cena’s Indian Fan Following

Randeep also recalled conversations with Cena about the Hollywood star’s popularity in India. He said Cena understands the affection Indian audiences have for him, largely because of his association with WWE.

According to Randeep, Cena is particularly aware of the strong connection he shares with Indian wrestling fans. The actor also recalled that Cena had travelled for one of his wrestling bouts during the filming period. Randeep described learning more about Cena’s relationship with his Indian audience as a memorable experience. He noted that Cena enjoys a fan following across generations, with admirers ranging from children to older adults.

Randeep Hooda Reunites With ‘Extraction’ Team For ‘Matchbox: The Movie’

For Randeep, working on Matchbox: The Movie also meant reconnecting with several members of the team behind Extraction. The actor said he was delighted to collaborate with Sam Hargrave again after their previous experience on the action film.

Recalling the reunion, Randeep said working with Hargrave once more was a great experience. He appreciated the director for giving him a powerful character and action sequences in Extraction, adding that he enjoyed portraying the role. He also said that several members of the earlier film’s team were involved in Matchbox, making their reunion feel special after a long gap.

Also Read: 'I Can't Stay On Old Glory Like 'Rockstar’': AR Rahman Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Song Backlash

Randeep Hooda’s Upcoming Film ‘Eetha’

Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Eetha, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4. With projects spanning Bollywood and international cinema, Randeep continues to explore different roles while collaborating with filmmakers and actors from across the industry.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Randeep Hooda's upcoming film?

Randeep Hooda's next film is 'Eetha,' where he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 4.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Randeep Hooda John Cena Eetha Matchbox The Movie
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