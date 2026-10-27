Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police confirms Ramlila Maidan rally permission not withdrawn.

Congress alleged police disrupted preparations, despite prior approval granted.

Party plans Dilli Chalo against CEC over alleged electoral irregularities.

Delhi Police has not withdrawn permission granted to the Congress to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan, police sources said on Tuesday, clarifying that the earlier approval remains unchanged.

"Delhi Police has not withdrawn permission for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan. There is no change in the permission that was earlier granted," ANI reported citing sources.

On the proposed mock Parliament event at Ashoka Hotel, police sources said the matter rested with the hotel, as the premises are privately owned.

"With respect to the Ashoka Hotel mock Parliament, Delhi Police says it depends on the hotel since it's their private premises," the sources said.

Congress Plans ‘Impeachment’ Proceeding Against CEC

The Congress has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a Dilli Chalo march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Earlier, Delhi Police had confirmed that it issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Congress for booking Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Rohit Rajbir Singh, had said the party approached the police after obtaining a venue availability certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The DCP explained that the MCD, which owns the land, would complete the booking process after the police issued the NOC. Ramlila Maidan is among three designated venues for protests and demonstrations in Delhi, along with Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi, following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Congress Alleges Police Stopped Rally Preparations

Earlier on Tuesday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal alleged that Delhi Police had stopped preparations for the party's planned protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Venugopal claimed that the police intervention had been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the Congress had secured permission to use Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3, but police personnel stopped infrastructure work over the weekend.

He also accused the government of attempting to suppress democratic protests against the alleged removal of genuine voters from electoral rolls.

Venugopal asserted that the Opposition INDIA bloc would continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar was removed as Chief Election Commissioner and the electoral system was "purified".

The INDIA bloc has been protesting against the SIR of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation or removal of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions.

The protests have also seen police action, with more than 100 demonstrators detained amid heightened security in Central Delhi. The Congress and its allies have maintained that their agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India.