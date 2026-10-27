Karnataka Final Electoral Roll Out After SIR, Nearly 1 Crore Voters Deleted

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the state’s electorate declining by 99.32 lakh to 4.55 crore. The state had 5.54 crore voters before the revision, compared with 4,55,00,011 in the final list, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

Women Outnumber Men

The final roll comprises 2.25 crore male voters, 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors.

Over 6.83 Lakh Young Voters

More than 6.83 lakh voters belong to the 18-19 age group.

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