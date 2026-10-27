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English NewsNewsKarnataka Final Electoral Roll Out After SIR, Nearly 1 Crore Voters Deleted

Karnataka Final Electoral Roll Out After SIR, Nearly 1 Crore Voters Deleted

Karnataka’s final electoral roll records 4.55 crore voters after SIR, with nearly one crore names deleted, according to the CEO’s office.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the state’s electorate declining by 99.32 lakh to 4.55 crore. The state had 5.54 crore voters before the revision, compared with 4,55,00,011 in the final list, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

Women Outnumber Men

The final roll comprises 2.25 crore male voters, 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors.

Over 6.83 Lakh Young Voters

More than 6.83 lakh voters belong to the 18-19 age group.

Also Read: Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR

Input By : PTI

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Breaking News ABP Live Gyanesh Kumar Karnataka SIR
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