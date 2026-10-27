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Karnataka Final Electoral Roll Out After SIR, Nearly 1 Crore Voters Deleted
Karnataka’s final electoral roll records 4.55 crore voters after SIR, with nearly one crore names deleted, according to the CEO’s office.
Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the state’s electorate declining by 99.32 lakh to 4.55 crore. The state had 5.54 crore voters before the revision, compared with 4,55,00,011 in the final list, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.
Women Outnumber Men
The final roll comprises 2.25 crore male voters, 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors.
Over 6.83 Lakh Young Voters
More than 6.83 lakh voters belong to the 18-19 age group.
Also Read: Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR
Input By : PTI
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