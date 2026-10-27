Raveena Tandon Shot Iconic 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Song With 102-Degree Fever, Period Pain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raveena filmed

Barefoot dancing on debris caused injuries amidst cold water.

Despite challenges, her performance became an iconic career moment.

Mohra, featuring the song, re-releases in November 2026.

Raveena Tandon’s performance in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the 1994 film Mohra remains one of the most memorable moments in Bollywood music. However, the song’s glamorous appearance concealed the difficult conditions under which it was filmed. Raveena reportedly continued shooting despite a 102-degree fever, period pain and injuries sustained during the sequence.

Starring Akshay Kumar alongside Raveena, the song became a major hit and continues to enjoy popularity decades after its release. As Mohra prepares to return to theatres on November 6, 2026, the story behind the iconic track has once again drawn attention.

Raveena Tandon Faced Difficult Conditions During ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Shoot

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena recalled the challenges she faced while filming the rain sequence. The shoot reportedly lasted around four days and took place in an under-construction building. The setting was far from comfortable. Raveena had to dance barefoot on a rough surface covered with stones and debris, while water was repeatedly poured over the performers to create the rain effect.

The cold water, demanding choreography and repeated takes made the experience physically exhausting. The actress also injured her knees while performing dance movements on the hard surface. Despite the difficulties, Raveena completed the shoot, delivering the performance that would go on to become one of the defining songs of her career.

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Raveena Tandon Had A 102-Degree Fever And Period Pain

The physical strain was compounded by Raveena’s health problems. The actress reportedly developed a severe cold and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before the shoot. She still had to film scenes involving repeated exposure to cold water. Her condition reportedly worsened as the shoot continued, making an already demanding assignment even more difficult.

Raveena was also experiencing period pain during the filming. Managing the discomfort while performing an elaborate dance routine and maintaining the required expressions and movements proved challenging. The combination of fever, cold water, physical exertion and injuries made the shoot particularly gruelling. Yet, the actress persevered and completed the sequence.

Why ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Became An Iconic Bollywood Song

Despite the difficulties behind the scenes, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ became one of the most recognisable songs of the 1990s. Its rain-soaked visuals, choreography and the on-screen chemistry between Raveena and Akshay helped make it a lasting favourite. The song was composed by Viju Shah, with vocals by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Its popularity also contributed to Raveena’s image as one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars of the decade. The track was later recreated for Akshay Kumar’s 2021 film Sooryavanshi, with Katrina Kaif appearing in the new version. The remake introduced the song to another generation of viewers while renewing interest in the original.

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‘Mohra’ Set For A Theatrical Re-Release

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Mohra was released in 1994 and featured an ensemble cast that included Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah. Alongside ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, the film became known for songs such as ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’. Its music and action-driven storyline helped it secure a place among the memorable Hindi films of its era. The film is scheduled to return to theatres on November 6, 2026. Its re-release is expected to give audiences another opportunity to revisit the film and the songs that helped make it a classic.