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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRajkummar Rao-Starrer 'Stree 3' To Release In 2028, Confirms Dinesh Vijan

Rajkummar Rao-Starrer 'Stree 3' To Release In 2028, Confirms Dinesh Vijan

Stree 3 will release in 2028, producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed. Amar Kaushik has already completed the script for the third film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer confirms 'Stree 3' release set for 2028.
  • Director Amar Kaushik completed the script for 'Stree 3'.
  • Kaushik will first direct 'Mahavatar', then 'Stree 3'.
  • 'Stree' success established Vijan's horror-comedy cinematic universe.

The wait for Stree 3 now has a release window. Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that director Amar Kaushik has completed the script for the third instalment of the popular horror-comedy franchise, with the film set to arrive in 2028.

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Amar Kaushik To Begin 'Stree 3' After Mahavatar

While Stree 3 is in the works, Kaushik will first focus on Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological drama based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

“Amar Kaushik is most integral part of ‘Stree’ and horror-comedy franchise. He directs our most ambitious film in January end, which is, Bhagwan Parshuram story, called, ‘Mahavatar’. He finishes that in June and end of next year, we go on floors (for 'Stree 3'),” Vijan said on the second day of FICCI FRAMES.

According to Vijan, Kaushik has already completed the writing for Stree 3. However, the producer has chosen not to reveal details about the upcoming story.

“So, ‘Stree 3’ arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he will be upset. He has finished writing it. He thinks I give out too many spoilers but everything you’ve loved about it, you will get it. But where it starts and ends, will be a complete revelation. It might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas present in 2028,” he said.

Rajkummar Rao Recalls The Journey Of 'Stree'

Rajkummar Rao, who has been at the centre of the Stree franchise, reflected on how the first film began as a comparatively modest project before turning into one of Hindi cinema's successful franchises.

“We had great faith on the story and the way Amar was on the set. He is hilarious... I think that camaraderie and energy is visible on screen. And that was happened on ‘Stree 2’,” Rao said.

Rao also remembered Kaushik's reaction when the original Stree began making a strong impact at the box office.

“When ‘Stree’ started making that kind of number, like it did Rs. 70 to 75 crores and Amar was nervous. I said, ‘It is a good thing’ but he was like, ‘This is happening with just my first film’, and I said, ‘It is great, people are loving it’. I think the kind of love we got for ‘Stree’ was insane,” he said, adding, Kaushik was more “prepared” for the humungous success of “Stree 2”.

ALSO READ: ‘Salman Bhai Ne Bola Na...’: Farah Khan Waits For Paps To Stop Taking Her Pictures From Behind

'Stree' Franchise And Horror-Comedy Universe

Released in 2018, Stree quickly became a hit and laid the foundation for Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The franchise has since expanded with titles including Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma.

With the script for Stree 3 already complete, the next chapter is now scheduled to move towards production after Kaushik wraps up Mahavatar, setting the stage for another return to the franchise's horror-comedy world.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Stree 3 expected to be released?

Stree 3 is slated for release in 2028. Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed this window, possibly as an Independence Day or Christmas present.

Who is directing Stree 3?

Amar Kaushik will direct Stree 3. He is considered an integral part of the Stree and horror-comedy franchise.

What is Amar Kaushik's next project before Stree 3?

Before Stree 3, Amar Kaushik will direct 'Mahavatar.' This mythological drama is based on Bhagwan Parshuram's story and stars Vicky Kaushal.

Has the script for Stree 3 been completed?

Yes, director Amar Kaushik has completed the script for Stree 3. However, the producer has chosen not to reveal details about the upcoming story.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Dinesh Vijan Rajkummar Rao Amar Kaushik Stree 3 Stree 3 Release Date
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