India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Siwet Ne Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya': Shreya Kalra Slams Shehzad Poonawalla; Rishabh Jaiswal Issues Open Threat

'Siwet Ne Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya': Shreya Kalra Slams Shehzad Poonawalla; Rishabh Jaiswal Issues Open Threat

High-voltage drama unfolded on Episode 32 of 'Rise and Fall 2' as Shreya Kalra confronted Shehzad Poonawalla with a tissue paper, leading to Rishabh Jaiswal issuing an open physical threat.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreya Kalra confronted Shehzad Poonawalla during Family Week.
  • Shreya mocked Shehzad using a tissue paper.
  • Rishabh then issued a physical threat to Shehzad.
  • Shreya further taunted Shehzad regarding a past altercation.

Episode 32 of Virender Sehwag’s captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 turned out to be the most explosive chapter of the season yet. Entering the house for the much-anticipated Family Week, actress and Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra arrived with a flower to surprise her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal. While their emotional reunion began on a warm note, the atmosphere quickly spiraled into pure chaos, culminating in personal insults, physical threats, and a fiery showdown with Shehzad Poonawalla.

A Private Warning And The 'Tissue Paper' Taunt

The drama began shortly after Shreya and Rishabh embraced. Taking him aside to talk alone, Shreya questioned Rishabh’s forgiving nature towards rivals in the game, bluntly asking him, "Tum logon ki gaaliyan kyu sun rahe ho? Shehzad ne tumhe galat bola and you forgave him." [Why are you listening to their abuses? Shehzad said wrong things to you and you forgave him.] Unbeknownst to them, Shehzad was quietly listening to their conversation from the basement.

Determined to settle the score over Shehzad's previous demeaning remark, where he claimed Rishabh’s opinions were worth less than toilet paper, Shreya confronted him face-to-face while holding a tissue paper to mock him. As she tried to speak, Shehzad repeatedly interrupted her, taunting: "Say what you want, but it's so sad that Rishabh needs your support and clutches."

Shreya fired back, calling him 'annoying' and handing him the paper: "Ye tissue jo hai aapko de rahi hu, ispe kuchh aur likhein. Koi kuchh keh raha hai to gaali nahi de sakte." [I am giving this tissue to you, write something else on it. If someone is saying something, you cannot abuse them.] She further called out his actions, stating that his manipulation game is clearly visible to the outside world and warned, "Jo aap andar kar rahe ho, aapka PR aapko nahi bacha paayega." [Whatever you are doing inside, your PR won't be able to save you.]

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rise And Fall (Fanpage) (@pirme_risedfall)

Also Read: Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer: Shanaya Kapoor Plays Twins In A Dark World Of Murder And Secrets | WATCH

Rishabh Issues Open Threat

Seeing the conversation spiral into disrespect, fellow contestant Priyanka intervened, reminding Shehzad to maintain basic courtesy: "Koi mehman aaya hai, respect karo." [A guest has arrived, show some respect.] However, Rishabh completely lost his cool over Shehzad’s behavior towards his girlfriend. Stepping aggressively into the frame, Rishabh warned him about crossing personal boundaries: "Aapke ghar se koi aayega aur mai aisa karunga to aap seh nahi paaoge. Wo tod degi aapko neeche se upar tak.

Don't mess with me!" [If someone comes from your house and I do this, you won't be able to tolerate it. She will break you from top to bottom. Don't mess with me!) As the argument reached a boiling point, Rishabh dropped all restraint and issued an open threat of physical violence to Shehzad, yelling: "Tera doosra kandha bhi dislocate karunga, dhamki hai!" (I will dislocate your other shoulder too, this is a threat!]

'Siwet Ne Jo Aapka Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya'

During the confrontation, Shehzad took a dig at Shreya’s Lock Upp win, saying, "Aapne Lock Upp me jo hire kara tha, wo hire karunga." [I will hire whoever you hired during Lock Upp.]

Shreya responded with a pointed remark about the earlier physical clash involving Siwet and Shehzad, saying, "Siwet ne jo aapka kurta faada, wo sahi kara!" [Siwet did the right thing by tearing your kurta!]

Her comment drew laughter from the Penthouse contestants and added to the tension between them.

Counter-Attacks: The Siwet Jibe

Shehzad refused to back down, directing his anger at Rishabh by claiming, "Rishabh, yeh bulwaya hai usse." [Rishabh, you made her say this.] Retaliating to Shreya’s presence, Shehzad took a personal dig at her past reality show win, claiming, "Aapne Lock Upp me jo hire kara tha, wo hire karunga." [I will hire whoever you hired during Lock Upp.]

Shreya delivered a razor-sharp counter, referencing the infamous physical clash that happened earlier in the season: "Siwet ne jo aapka kurta faada, wo sahi kara!" [Siwet did the right thing by tearing your kurta!] Her remark instantly drew laughter from the Penthouse contestants, further escalating tensions.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot

About The Contestants

Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal have been dating for several years and reside together in Mumbai. During Shreya's triumphant journey to winning Lock Upp Season 2 recently, Rishabh was visibly her strongest pillar of support from the outside. Now, it appears Shreya has entered Rise and Fall 2 to return the favor.

The ongoing season of Rise and Fall has dominated headlines since its premiere, with physical altercations, unexpected political exits, and fierce showdowns keeping audiences hooked. The drama continues to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Prime Shreya Kalra Shehzad Poonawala Rishabh Jaiswal Rise And Fall 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot
Ranbir Kapoor Says Amitabh Bachchan Started 'Aura Farming', Shares Memory During 'Ajooba' Shoot
OTT
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch
OTT
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark, Says ‘Ghutan Mehsoos Ho Rahi Hai’
Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Questions ScoutOP's Silence After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Remark
OTT
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna File Complaint Over Harassment After ‘Koffee With Karan 9’ Appearance
Vijay, Rashmika File Complaint Over Harassment After ‘Koffee With Karan 9’ Appearance
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Election: Netanyahu Faces Tough Challenge as Gadi Eisenkot Leads Opinion Polls
Maharashtra MLC Election: First-Preference Vote Counting Begins, Trends Expected After 4 PM
Bihar MLC Election: Anant Singh’s House Prepares 2 Lakh Gulab Jamuns Before Results
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Confident of Victory, Targets Anant Singh Over Rebellion
SIR Case: Supreme Court Grants Time to Petitioners, Next Hearing Likely on November 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget