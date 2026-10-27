Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra confronted Shehzad Poonawalla during Family Week.

Shreya mocked Shehzad using a tissue paper.

Rishabh then issued a physical threat to Shehzad.

Shreya further taunted Shehzad regarding a past altercation.

Episode 32 of Virender Sehwag’s captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 turned out to be the most explosive chapter of the season yet. Entering the house for the much-anticipated Family Week, actress and Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra arrived with a flower to surprise her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal. While their emotional reunion began on a warm note, the atmosphere quickly spiraled into pure chaos, culminating in personal insults, physical threats, and a fiery showdown with Shehzad Poonawalla.

A Private Warning And The 'Tissue Paper' Taunt

The drama began shortly after Shreya and Rishabh embraced. Taking him aside to talk alone, Shreya questioned Rishabh’s forgiving nature towards rivals in the game, bluntly asking him, "Tum logon ki gaaliyan kyu sun rahe ho? Shehzad ne tumhe galat bola and you forgave him." [Why are you listening to their abuses? Shehzad said wrong things to you and you forgave him.] Unbeknownst to them, Shehzad was quietly listening to their conversation from the basement.

Determined to settle the score over Shehzad's previous demeaning remark, where he claimed Rishabh’s opinions were worth less than toilet paper, Shreya confronted him face-to-face while holding a tissue paper to mock him. As she tried to speak, Shehzad repeatedly interrupted her, taunting: "Say what you want, but it's so sad that Rishabh needs your support and clutches."

Shreya fired back, calling him 'annoying' and handing him the paper: "Ye tissue jo hai aapko de rahi hu, ispe kuchh aur likhein. Koi kuchh keh raha hai to gaali nahi de sakte." [I am giving this tissue to you, write something else on it. If someone is saying something, you cannot abuse them.] She further called out his actions, stating that his manipulation game is clearly visible to the outside world and warned, "Jo aap andar kar rahe ho, aapka PR aapko nahi bacha paayega." [Whatever you are doing inside, your PR won't be able to save you.]

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Rishabh Issues Open Threat

Seeing the conversation spiral into disrespect, fellow contestant Priyanka intervened, reminding Shehzad to maintain basic courtesy: "Koi mehman aaya hai, respect karo." [A guest has arrived, show some respect.] However, Rishabh completely lost his cool over Shehzad’s behavior towards his girlfriend. Stepping aggressively into the frame, Rishabh warned him about crossing personal boundaries: "Aapke ghar se koi aayega aur mai aisa karunga to aap seh nahi paaoge. Wo tod degi aapko neeche se upar tak.

Don't mess with me!" [If someone comes from your house and I do this, you won't be able to tolerate it. She will break you from top to bottom. Don't mess with me!) As the argument reached a boiling point, Rishabh dropped all restraint and issued an open threat of physical violence to Shehzad, yelling: "Tera doosra kandha bhi dislocate karunga, dhamki hai!" (I will dislocate your other shoulder too, this is a threat!]

'Siwet Ne Jo Aapka Kurta Faada Sahi Kiya'

During the confrontation, Shehzad took a dig at Shreya’s Lock Upp win, saying, "Aapne Lock Upp me jo hire kara tha, wo hire karunga." [I will hire whoever you hired during Lock Upp.]

Shreya responded with a pointed remark about the earlier physical clash involving Siwet and Shehzad, saying, "Siwet ne jo aapka kurta faada, wo sahi kara!" [Siwet did the right thing by tearing your kurta!]

Her comment drew laughter from the Penthouse contestants and added to the tension between them.

Counter-Attacks: The Siwet Jibe

Shehzad refused to back down, directing his anger at Rishabh by claiming, "Rishabh, yeh bulwaya hai usse." [Rishabh, you made her say this.] Retaliating to Shreya’s presence, Shehzad took a personal dig at her past reality show win, claiming, "Aapne Lock Upp me jo hire kara tha, wo hire karunga." [I will hire whoever you hired during Lock Upp.]

Shreya delivered a razor-sharp counter, referencing the infamous physical clash that happened earlier in the season: "Siwet ne jo aapka kurta faada, wo sahi kara!" [Siwet did the right thing by tearing your kurta!] Her remark instantly drew laughter from the Penthouse contestants, further escalating tensions.

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About The Contestants

Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal have been dating for several years and reside together in Mumbai. During Shreya's triumphant journey to winning Lock Upp Season 2 recently, Rishabh was visibly her strongest pillar of support from the outside. Now, it appears Shreya has entered Rise and Fall 2 to return the favor.

The ongoing season of Rise and Fall has dominated headlines since its premiere, with physical altercations, unexpected political exits, and fierce showdowns keeping audiences hooked. The drama continues to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.