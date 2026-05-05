‘Thanks For Having Me’: Vir Das' Hilarious 'Met Gala 2026 Looks' Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vir Das humorously faked Met Gala attendance with AI image.

Comedian shared cardboard box Amazon Prime look satire.

Das has a history of making Met Gala jokes.

His playful jabs date back to 2019's theme.

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2026 has once again taken over the internet. From Lisa's dramatic tented dress with 3D arms to Heidi Klum's 'living statue' look, people can't stop talking about the looks. But amid the couture chaos and bold fashion choices, it's Vir Das who has managed to steal the spotlight, without even attending the event.

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Vir Das’ ‘Met Gala Look’ Leaves Internet In Splits

Thanks to the Met gala for having me :-) pic.twitter.com/shFR9ZhfN4 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 5, 2026

Vir Das set social media buzzing after sharing what he claimed to be his Met Gala appearance. Posting an image alongside the caption, "Thanks to the Met gala for having me", the comedian played along as if he had walked the prestigious red carpet.

However, there was a catch. The image was clearly AI-generated, something subtly indicated by the Gemini icon visible in the corner. Despite that, the post quickly caught attention, with users appreciating the humour behind the mock appearance.

A Playful Dig At Met Gala Fashion

Kind of disappointed no one wore this to the met gala. pic.twitter.com/KjGXmM7zn2 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 5, 2026

The theme for this year’s Met Gala, “Costume Art,” celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition exploring the connection between clothing and the human form across 5,000 years. Paired with the dress code “Fashion is Art,” attendees were encouraged to treat their bodies as creative canvases.

Vir Das, however, chose humour as his medium.

Taking things a step further, he shared another post, writing, "Kind of disappointed no one wore this to the met gala." This time, the image featured a figure dressed in a cardboard box resembling an Amazon Prime package, paired with ripped black jeans and mud-covered shoes.

Not His First Met Gala Joke

I loved being at the met gala in this nude garden of time look. We called it floating rose and I’m grateful to the designers who helped put it together. Apologies to the celebrities I spilled chlorine water on. pic.twitter.com/OBaT6lbKj0 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 8, 2024

This isn't the first time Vir Das has had fun at the Met Gala's expense. Back in 2024, he shared another mock post, writing, "I loved being at the met gala in this nude garden of time look. We called it floating rose and I’m grateful to the designers who helped put it together. Apologies to the celebrities I spilled chlorine water on."

That year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” focused on delicate archival garments, with the dress code “The Garden of Time” drawing inspiration from J. G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

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A Running Joke Since 2019

I changed costumes at the #MetGala

This was my second outfit. They said camp...so.... pic.twitter.com/HO5tQa2vfI — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 7, 2019

Vir Das’ playful streak dates back even further. In 2019, he posted yet another humorous take, captioning it, "I changed costumes at the #MetGala This was my second outfit. They said camp...so...."

The theme that year, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was inspired by Susan Sontag’s essay, which explored the idea of exaggerated style and theatricality over conventional beauty.

While the Met gala continues to celebrate boundary-pushing fashion, Vir Das has carved his own niche using humour to join the conversation without even stepping onto the carpet.