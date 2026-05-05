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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Thanks For Having Me’: Vir Das' Hilarious 'Met Gala 2026 Looks' Go Viral

‘Thanks For Having Me’: Vir Das' Hilarious 'Met Gala 2026 Looks' Go Viral

Vir Das’ AI-generated Met Gala 2026 look has gone viral, with fans loving his witty take on fashion’s biggest night.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vir Das humorously faked Met Gala attendance with AI image.
  • Comedian shared cardboard box Amazon Prime look satire.
  • Das has a history of making Met Gala jokes.
  • His playful jabs date back to 2019's theme.

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2026 has once again taken over the internet. From Lisa's dramatic tented dress with 3D arms to Heidi Klum's 'living statue' look, people can't stop talking about the looks. But amid the couture chaos and bold fashion choices, it's Vir Das who has managed to steal the spotlight, without even attending the event.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Half UP, Half Bihari’: Vir Das On Being Tagged In West Bengal Election Results 2026 Posts As BJP Takes Early Lead

Vir Das’ ‘Met Gala Look’ Leaves Internet In Splits

Vir Das set social media buzzing after sharing what he claimed to be his Met Gala appearance. Posting an image alongside the caption, "Thanks to the Met gala for having me", the comedian played along as if he had walked the prestigious red carpet.

However, there was a catch. The image was clearly AI-generated, something subtly indicated by the Gemini icon visible in the corner. Despite that, the post quickly caught attention, with users appreciating the humour behind the mock appearance.

A Playful Dig At Met Gala Fashion

The theme for this year’s Met Gala, “Costume Art,” celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition exploring the connection between clothing and the human form across 5,000 years. Paired with the dress code “Fashion is Art,” attendees were encouraged to treat their bodies as creative canvases.

Vir Das, however, chose humour as his medium.

Taking things a step further, he shared another post, writing, "Kind of disappointed no one wore this to the met gala." This time, the image featured a figure dressed in a cardboard box resembling an Amazon Prime package, paired with ripped black jeans and mud-covered shoes.

Not His First Met Gala Joke 

This isn't the first time Vir Das has had fun at the Met Gala's expense. Back in 2024, he shared another mock post, writing, "I loved being at the met gala in this nude garden of time look. We called it floating rose and I’m grateful to the designers who helped put it together. Apologies to the celebrities I spilled chlorine water on."

That year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” focused on delicate archival garments, with the dress code “The Garden of Time” drawing inspiration from J. G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

A Running Joke Since 2019

Vir Das’ playful streak dates back even further. In 2019, he posted yet another humorous take, captioning it, "I changed costumes at the #MetGala This was my second outfit. They said camp...so...."

The theme that year, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was inspired by Susan Sontag’s essay, which explored the idea of exaggerated style and theatricality over conventional beauty.

While the Met gala continues to celebrate boundary-pushing fashion, Vir Das has carved his own niche using humour to join the conversation without even stepping onto the carpet.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vir Das 'attend' the Met Gala 2026?

Vir Das shared an AI-generated image on social media, humorously claiming it was his Met Gala appearance. The image subtly featured a Gemini icon.

What was Vir Das' second Met Gala joke for 2026?

He posted another image featuring a figure in a cardboard box resembling an Amazon Prime package, expressing disappointment that no one wore it.

Has Vir Das joked about the Met Gala before?

Yes, this is a running joke for Vir Das. He posted similar humorous takes in 2024 and 2019, playing along with the event's themes.

What was the theme of the Met Gala 2026?

The theme was 'Costume Art,' celebrating the connection between clothing and the human form. The dress code was 'Fashion is Art.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Viral ENtertainment News Met Gala 2026 Met Gala 2026 Looks
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