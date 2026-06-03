Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJacqueline Fernandez Walks Out Of Patiala House Court, Denies Charges In Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Walks Out Of Patiala House Court, Denies Charges In Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez walked out of Delhi's Patiala House Court today after appearing in Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She denied all charges framed against her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Previous petitions to quash case were dismissed.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out of Delhi's Patiala House Court after appearing before the court in the high-profile Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress, who has been at the centre of this legal battle for a while now, formally denied all charges framed against her. Her appearance at the court drew significant attention, given the gravity of the case and the long legal road that has led up to this point.

READ MORE | Imtiaz Ali Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted When Asked To Sing For Rockstar

Charges Framed Against Jacqueline

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at Patiala House Court recently ordered the formal framing of charges against Fernandez, Chandrashekhar, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A Delhi court had earlier found prima facie material suggesting that the actress accepted luxury gifts and financial benefits worth over Rs 5.71 crore, which were allegedly derived from criminal proceeds, even after being aware of Chandrashekhar's criminal background.

READ MORE | After Legal Notice From Ranveer Singh, FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive

Approver Plea Withdrawn After ED Opposition

In May 2026, Fernandez had filed a plea to turn an approver, which means she sought to become a prosecution witness in the case in the hope of avoiding a formal trial. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) strongly opposed the move, arguing that she was a conscious accomplice and not merely an innocent victim. Following this opposition, Fernandez withdrew her approver plea on June 1, 2026. Prior to this, both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed her petitions seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against her.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Enforcement Directorate's stance on Jacqueline Fernandez's approver plea?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) strongly opposed Fernandez's plea to become an approver. They argued she was a conscious accomplice rather than an innocent victim in the case.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jun 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jacqueline Fernandez Movies Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering Case Jacqueline Fernandez New Movie
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Jacqueline Fernandez Walks Out Of Patiala House Court, Denies Charges In Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case
Jacqueline Fernandez Walks Out Of Patiala House Court, Denies Charges In Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case
Celebrities
India@2047 | Manoj Bajpayee Says AI Cannot Replace Actors, Directors: ‘It Can Present, But It Can’t Create’
Manoj Bajpayee Says AI Cannot Replace Actors, Directors: ‘It Can Present, But It Can’t Create’
Celebrities
After Legal Notice From Ranveer Singh, FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive
After Legal Notice From Ranveer Singh, FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive
Celebrities
India@2047 | ‘Only Art Director Was Allowed Inside RBI Office’: Manoj Bajpayee On Making Of Governor
‘Only Art Director Was Allowed Inside RBI Office’: Manoj Bajpayee On Making Of Governor At ABP India@2047 Conclave
Advertisement

Videos

India 2047 Vision: “I Enjoy Challenging Myself” – Manoj Bajpayee on His Acting Philosophy
BREAKING: Delhi Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives, PM Announces Compensation
BREAKING: Ghaziabad Khoda Bulldozer Action Begins in Surya Murder Case
Bulldozer Action Begins: Bulldozers deployed in Ghaziabad’s Khorra to remove illegal encroachments
India 2047 Vision: Four inspiring women share journey of breaking barriers in India’s infrastructure sector
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget