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Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out of Delhi's Patiala House Court after appearing before the court in the high-profile Rs 200-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress, who has been at the centre of this legal battle for a while now, formally denied all charges framed against her. Her appearance at the court drew significant attention, given the gravity of the case and the long legal road that has led up to this point.

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Charges Framed Against Jacqueline

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at Patiala House Court recently ordered the formal framing of charges against Fernandez, Chandrashekhar, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A Delhi court had earlier found prima facie material suggesting that the actress accepted luxury gifts and financial benefits worth over Rs 5.71 crore, which were allegedly derived from criminal proceeds, even after being aware of Chandrashekhar's criminal background.

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Approver Plea Withdrawn After ED Opposition

In May 2026, Fernandez had filed a plea to turn an approver, which means she sought to become a prosecution witness in the case in the hope of avoiding a formal trial. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) strongly opposed the move, arguing that she was a conscious accomplice and not merely an innocent victim. Following this opposition, Fernandez withdrew her approver plea on June 1, 2026. Prior to this, both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed her petitions seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against her.