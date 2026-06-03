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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan’s Bodyguard Is A Professional MMA Fighter, Draws Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

Ram Charan’s Bodyguard Is A Professional MMA Fighter, Draws Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming film Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, and his bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, is always with him like a shadow. Read on to find out more about him.

By : Subhash K Jha | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan's bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, swiftly handled a fan breach.
  • Kunta is a Gambian-born MMA fighter based in Florence, Italy.
  • Ram Charan personally selected Kunta for his strong security expertise.
  • Kunta reportedly earns Rs 4 lakh daily, a high salary.

Ram Charan’s bodyguard drew attention during a promotional event for Peddi in Vijayawada, when a fan breached security and rushed towards the actor. He quickly intervened and escorted the fan away from the stage. The incident has started renewed interest in Ram Charan’s security guard, Kevin Kunta.

Who Is Kevin Kunta?

Unlike most celebrity bodyguards in India, Kevin Kunta is not Indian. He originally hails from Gambia and is currently based in Florence, Italy. He has built a career as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

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Kevin has represented Italy’s national MMA team and has extensive experience in VIP protection and close security services. His background in combat sports and professional security work has made him a trusted choice for high-profile assignments.

How Did He Become Ram Charan’s Bodyguard?

Ram Charan personally selected Kevin Kunta after evaluating several candidates. The actor reportedly chose the Gambian-born MMA fighter for his strong professional background and expertise in security operations.

Over the years, Kevin has become a constant presence alongside the actor and accompanies him during all public appearances, film promotions, events, and private travel. He is often seen closely shadowing Ram Charan during outings and is said to enjoy a luxury lifestyle while on assignment.

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Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

What makes Kevin Kunta even more intriguing is his reported pay. He earns around Rs 4 lakh per day for providing security services to the actor. This places him among the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in India.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kevin Kunta?

Kevin Kunta is Ram Charan's bodyguard, originally from Gambia and based in Italy. He is a professional MMA fighter with extensive VIP protection experience.

How did Kevin Kunta become Ram Charan's bodyguard?

Ram Charan personally selected Kevin Kunta after evaluating several candidates. He was chosen for his strong professional background and expertise in security operations.

What is Kevin Kunta's daily salary?

Kevin Kunta reportedly earns around Rs 4 lakh per day for providing security services to Ram Charan. This places him among India's highest-paid celebrity bodyguards.

About the author Subhash K Jha

Subhash K Jha is a veteran journalist known for writing extensively on Indian cinema. For more than 40 years, he has been obsessed with Lata Mangeshkar's voice. He has contributed to almost every major publication and is still seeking.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
MMA Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Peddi Kevin Kunta
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