Ram Charan’s Bodyguard Is A Professional MMA Fighter, Draws Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's bodyguard, Kevin Kunta, swiftly handled a fan breach.

Kunta is a Gambian-born MMA fighter based in Florence, Italy.

Ram Charan personally selected Kunta for his strong security expertise.

Kunta reportedly earns Rs 4 lakh daily, a high salary.

Ram Charan’s bodyguard drew attention during a promotional event for Peddi in Vijayawada, when a fan breached security and rushed towards the actor. He quickly intervened and escorted the fan away from the stage. The incident has started renewed interest in Ram Charan’s security guard, Kevin Kunta.

Who Is Kevin Kunta?

Unlike most celebrity bodyguards in India, Kevin Kunta is not Indian. He originally hails from Gambia and is currently based in Florence, Italy. He has built a career as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

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Kevin has represented Italy’s national MMA team and has extensive experience in VIP protection and close security services. His background in combat sports and professional security work has made him a trusted choice for high-profile assignments.

How Did He Become Ram Charan’s Bodyguard?

Ram Charan personally selected Kevin Kunta after evaluating several candidates. The actor reportedly chose the Gambian-born MMA fighter for his strong professional background and expertise in security operations.

Over the years, Kevin has become a constant presence alongside the actor and accompanies him during all public appearances, film promotions, events, and private travel. He is often seen closely shadowing Ram Charan during outings and is said to enjoy a luxury lifestyle while on assignment.

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Rs 4 Lakh Per Day Salary

What makes Kevin Kunta even more intriguing is his reported pay. He earns around Rs 4 lakh per day for providing security services to the actor. This places him among the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in India.