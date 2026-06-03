At 69, Anil Kapoor Proves Age Is Just A Number With Latest Workout Video: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anil Kapoor, 69, shared new gym cycling workout clip.

He recently posted European holiday photos with his wife.

Kapoor stars in upcoming films

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has once again given fans a glimpse into his fitness-focused lifestyle. The 69-year-old star recently shared a short workout clip on social media, showing himself cycling at the gym and reinforcing his reputation as one of Bollywood's fittest actors.

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Anil Kapoor Continues To Prioritise Fitness

Fitness has long been a major part of Anil Kapoor's daily routine. The actor frequently posts snippets from his workout sessions, offering fans a look at the effort that goes into maintaining his energetic lifestyle.

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Just days before sharing the cycling clip, Kapoor had uploaded another workout video featuring strength-training exercises with dumbbells. His consistent fitness updates continue to attract attention and admiration from fans across social media.

Magical Memories From Montenegro

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Away from the gym, Anil Kapoor recently treated followers to moments from a memorable European holiday with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Sharing photographs from the trip on Instagram, the actor reflected on the beauty of the destination and wrote, "Montenegro: the picture-perfect land that gave me magical memories!."

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Busy Line-Up On The Work Front

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the action drama Subedaar, which premiered on March 5, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He is set to play a significant role in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is being positioned as the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

Kapoor will also feature in King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is particularly notable as it will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.