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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAt 69, Anil Kapoor Proves Age Is Just A Number With Latest Workout Video: WATCH

At 69, Anil Kapoor Proves Age Is Just A Number With Latest Workout Video: WATCH

Anil Kapoor has shared a new gym cycling video on social media, once again showcasing his commitment to fitness at 69. The actor continues to inspire fans with his disciplined workout routine.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anil Kapoor, 69, shared new gym cycling workout clip.
  • He recently posted European holiday photos with his wife.
  • Kapoor stars in upcoming films

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has once again given fans a glimpse into his fitness-focused lifestyle. The 69-year-old star recently shared a short workout clip on social media, showing himself cycling at the gym and reinforcing his reputation as one of Bollywood's fittest actors.

ALSO READ: ‘I Slept Beside My Father Until 14’: Bobby Deol Gets Candid About Dharmendra And Married Life

Anil Kapoor Continues To Prioritise Fitness

Fitness has long been a major part of Anil Kapoor's daily routine. The actor frequently posts snippets from his workout sessions, offering fans a look at the effort that goes into maintaining his energetic lifestyle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Just days before sharing the cycling clip, Kapoor had uploaded another workout video featuring strength-training exercises with dumbbells. His consistent fitness updates continue to attract attention and admiration from fans across social media.

Magical Memories From Montenegro

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Away from the gym, Anil Kapoor recently treated followers to moments from a memorable European holiday with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Sharing photographs from the trip on Instagram, the actor reflected on the beauty of the destination and wrote, "Montenegro: the picture-perfect land that gave me magical memories!."

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Patiala House Court, Denies Charges In Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Busy Line-Up On The Work Front

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the action drama Subedaar, which premiered on March 5, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He is set to play a significant role in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is being positioned as the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

Kapoor will also feature in King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is particularly notable as it will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of workouts does Anil Kapoor do?

Anil Kapoor frequently shares his workouts, including cycling and strength-training exercises with dumbbells, highlighting his commitment to fitness.

Where did Anil Kapoor recently travel?

Anil Kapoor recently shared photographs from a European holiday in Montenegro with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. He described the destination as

What are Anil Kapoor's upcoming film projects?

Anil Kapoor has several projects, including the spy thriller

When was Anil Kapoor's last film released?

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the action drama

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Bollywood News Anil Kapoor Celebrity Fitness
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