Malavika Mohanan addressed an uncomfortable and distasteful question involving Vijay and Trisha Krishnan during a recent public appearance.
‘Completely Unnecessary’: Malavika Mohanan Slams Questions On Vijay During Event
Malavika Mohanan responds to an uncomfortable question about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at an event. The actor calls for respectful media interactions after viral clip.
- Malavika Mohanan addresses journalist's distasteful questions at an event.
- She emphasized her long-standing respect and friendship with actor Vijay.
- Mohanan politely requested future media interactions remain respectful.
- The incident involved a question about her connection to Vijay.
Actor Malavika Mohanan has addressed an awkwards moment that quickly gained traction online, after she was confronted with an uncomfortable question involving Vijay and Trisha Krishnan during a recent public appearance. The exchange, which spread rapidly across social media, prompted the actor to respond publicly.
ALSO READ: Rajinikanth 'Extremely Shocked' On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM, Calls Friendship With ML Stalin 'Beyond Politics'
‘Distasteful Questions’: Actor Speaks Out
I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational.— Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 16, 2026
Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve…
Taking to X shortly after the clip began circulating, Malavika shared her disappoinment over the line of questioning she encountered. While acknowledging her respect for the media, she didn't hold back in calling out what she felt crossed the line.
“I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational,” she wrote.
A Friendship Under Scrutiny
The actor also chose to address her equation with Vijay, making it clear that their relationship is rooted in mutual respect and long-standing familiarity.
“Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I’m grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible.”
By reaffirming this, she subtly pushed back against speculation, while steering the conversation towards dignity and professionalism.
ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Submits 6 ‘Important’ Demands For Tamil Film Industry
'What All Questions Are You Asking Me?'
The controversy stems from a pointed question posed at the event. Malavika was asked whether she knew how to travel with Vijay, referencing reports that Trisha Krishnan had been accompanying him frequently.
Caught off guard, she responded instantly: “What all questions are you asking me?”
In her statement, Malavika also made a broader appeal, one that goes beyond a single incident.
“I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you,” she added.
A Look Back At ‘Master’
For context, Malavika previously shared screen space with Vijay in the 2021 action drama Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, alongside a strong supporting cast.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What awkward moment did Malavika Mohanan address recently?
What was the uncomfortable question posed to Malavika Mohanan?
Malavika Mohanan was asked if she knew how to travel with Vijay, alluding to Trisha Krishnan frequently accompanying him.
How did Malavika Mohanan respond to the distasteful questions?
She expressed her disappointment on X, calling the questions unnecessary and sensational. She also requested future media interactions be respectful and considerate.
What is Malavika Mohanan's relationship with Vijay?
Malavika Mohanan stated that she has known Vijay for seven years, has a lot of respect for him, and is grateful to call him a friend. She finds his journey incredible.