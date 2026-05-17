‘Completely Unnecessary’: Malavika Mohanan Slams Questions On Vijay During Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malavika Mohanan addresses journalist's distasteful questions at an event.

She emphasized her long-standing respect and friendship with actor Vijay.

Mohanan politely requested future media interactions remain respectful.

The incident involved a question about her connection to Vijay.

Actor Malavika Mohanan has addressed an awkwards moment that quickly gained traction online, after she was confronted with an uncomfortable question involving Vijay and Trisha Krishnan during a recent public appearance. The exchange, which spread rapidly across social media, prompted the actor to respond publicly.

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‘Distasteful Questions’: Actor Speaks Out

I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational.



Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve… — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 16, 2026

Taking to X shortly after the clip began circulating, Malavika shared her disappoinment over the line of questioning she encountered. While acknowledging her respect for the media, she didn't hold back in calling out what she felt crossed the line.

“I went for an event yesterday, and while I have the utmost regard for all the journalists and members of the Tamil Nadu media, a couple of them persistently asked some very distasteful questions that were completely unnecessary and sensational,” she wrote.

A Friendship Under Scrutiny

The actor also chose to address her equation with Vijay, making it clear that their relationship is rooted in mutual respect and long-standing familiarity.

“Thalapathy Vijay is someone I’ve known for the past seven years, someone I have a lot of respect for, and someone I’m grateful to call a friend. Watching his journey has been nothing short of incredible.”

By reaffirming this, she subtly pushed back against speculation, while steering the conversation towards dignity and professionalism.

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'What All Questions Are You Asking Me?'

The controversy stems from a pointed question posed at the event. Malavika was asked whether she knew how to travel with Vijay, referencing reports that Trisha Krishnan had been accompanying him frequently.

Caught off guard, she responded instantly: “What all questions are you asking me?”

In her statement, Malavika also made a broader appeal, one that goes beyond a single incident.

“I would really appreciate it if future media interactions could be kept respectful and considerate for the sake of everyone involved. Thank you,” she added.

A Look Back At ‘Master’

For context, Malavika previously shared screen space with Vijay in the 2021 action drama Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, alongside a strong supporting cast.