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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Was Genuinely Afraid': Chinmayi Sripaada Opens Up On Dubbing For Trisha Krishnan In Karuppu

'I Was Genuinely Afraid': Chinmayi Sripaada Opens Up On Dubbing For Trisha Krishnan In Karuppu

Chinmayi Sripada said she was afraid to reveal that she dubbed for Trisha Krishnan in Karuppu because of the backlash she faced earlier for Leo.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 17 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinmayi Sripada feared backlash dubbing for Trisha in Karuppu.
  • Past criticism after dubbing for Trisha in Leo caused fear.
  • Dubbing certain scenes in Karuppu became an emotional trigger.
  • She expressed gratitude to RJ Balaji for the opportunity.

Chinmayi Sripada says she was nervous to tell people that she dubbed for Trisha Krishnan in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, because of the backlash she faced after Leo. In a post shared on X, she opened up about the fear, the emotional toll, and her gratitude to the team behind the film .

Chinmayi Sripada Twitter Note

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has spoken about her work in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, where she lent her voice to Trisha Krishnan. The singer said she was not sure whether she should openly share this detail, because she had already seen strong pushback after dubbing for Trisha in Leo.

In her note on X, Chinmayi said, “Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu.” She explained that her fear came from what happened earlier, when she worked on Leo, and she worried that the same kind of criticism could come again.

Chinmayi also said she knows RJ Balaji and his family well and called them “lovely people.” She wrote that she did not want them to face unnecessary criticism because of her involvement in the film. “Maybe because I knew him and his family so well, that I was scared for him of what pushbacks he will get based on the experience last time with Leo,” her note said.

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The singer added that dubbing some scenes in Karuppu became an emotional moment for her. She said, “I remember crying buckets dubbing a couple of scenes in the film - it was a massive trigger, almost like I saw everything play out from the past, on the big screen,” she wrote.

Why Was Chinmayi Shripada Expelled

Chinmayi Sripaada was expelled from the Tamil Dubbing Union in 2018 after she raised allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement and named union president Radha Ravi. Despite the ban, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar reportedly brought her back to dub for Leo, where she lent her voice to Trisha Krishnan across the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the film.

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Her return marked a significant comeback but also sparked immediate controversy. The South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) strongly opposed the decision, calling it a violation of union rules. Union representative Rajendran stated that the filmmakers had broken protocol and alleged that a penalty of Rs 50,000 was paid to the union to allow Chinmayi’s participation in the project.

Chinmayi ended her post by thanking the filmmaker for giving her the chance to dub for Trisha in the film. Her message showed both relief and emotion as she spoke about returning to this work after the earlier backlash

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Chinmayi Sripada nervous about dubbing for Trisha Krishnan in 'Karuppu'?

Chinmayi was nervous because she faced backlash after dubbing for Trisha in 'Leo' and feared a similar reaction for her work in 'Karuppu'.

What was Chinmayi Sripada's experience dubbing for 'Karuppu'?

Dubbing certain scenes in 'Karuppu' was an emotional experience for Chinmayi, to the point of tears, as it triggered past events.

Why was Chinmayi Sripada expelled from the Tamil Dubbing Union?

She was expelled in 2018 after making sexual harassment allegations and naming union president Radha Ravi during the #MeToo movement.

How did Chinmayi Sripada end up dubbing for 'Leo'?

Despite her expulsion, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar reportedly brought her back to dub for Trisha Krishnan in the film.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trisha Krishnan Leo RJ Balaji Chinmayi Sripada Karuppu
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