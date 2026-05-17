'I Was Genuinely Afraid': Chinmayi Sripaada Opens Up On Dubbing For Trisha Krishnan In Karuppu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmayi Sripada feared backlash dubbing for Trisha in Karuppu.

Past criticism after dubbing for Trisha in Leo caused fear.

Dubbing certain scenes in Karuppu became an emotional trigger.

She expressed gratitude to RJ Balaji for the opportunity.

Chinmayi Sripada says she was nervous to tell people that she dubbed for Trisha Krishnan in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, because of the backlash she faced after Leo. In a post shared on X, she opened up about the fear, the emotional toll, and her gratitude to the team behind the film .

Chinmayi Sripada Twitter Note

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has spoken about her work in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, where she lent her voice to Trisha Krishnan. The singer said she was not sure whether she should openly share this detail, because she had already seen strong pushback after dubbing for Trisha in Leo.

In her note on X, Chinmayi said, “Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu.” She explained that her fear came from what happened earlier, when she worked on Leo, and she worried that the same kind of criticism could come again.

Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu.



I have known R J Balaji a long time - he and his wife, are such lovely people and RJB himself, is someone whose entire life is such a story of grit,… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 16, 2026

Chinmayi also said she knows RJ Balaji and his family well and called them “lovely people.” She wrote that she did not want them to face unnecessary criticism because of her involvement in the film. “Maybe because I knew him and his family so well, that I was scared for him of what pushbacks he will get based on the experience last time with Leo,” her note said.

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The singer added that dubbing some scenes in Karuppu became an emotional moment for her. She said, “I remember crying buckets dubbing a couple of scenes in the film - it was a massive trigger, almost like I saw everything play out from the past, on the big screen,” she wrote.

Why Was Chinmayi Shripada Expelled

Chinmayi Sripaada was expelled from the Tamil Dubbing Union in 2018 after she raised allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement and named union president Radha Ravi. Despite the ban, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar reportedly brought her back to dub for Leo, where she lent her voice to Trisha Krishnan across the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the film. ALSO READ | Kapoor Haveli And Dilip Kumar House In Ruins: Experts Warn Of Imminent Collapse In Peshawar Her return marked a significant comeback but also sparked immediate controversy. The South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) strongly opposed the decision, calling it a violation of union rules. Union representative Rajendran stated that the filmmakers had broken protocol and alleged that a penalty of Rs 50,000 was paid to the union to allow Chinmayi’s participation in the project.

Chinmayi ended her post by thanking the filmmaker for giving her the chance to dub for Trisha in the film. Her message showed both relief and emotion as she spoke about returning to this work after the earlier backlash