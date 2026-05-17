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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth 'Extremely Shocked' On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM, Calls Friendship With ML Stalin 'Beyond Politics'

Rajinikanth 'Extremely Shocked' On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM, Calls Friendship With ML Stalin 'Beyond Politics'

Rajinikanth reacts to Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu CM, says he was “extremely shocked” and clarifies his meeting with MK Stalin amid political criticism.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth expressed shock at Vijay becoming Chief Minister.
  • He clarified his meeting with MK Stalin was personal.
  • The actor reiterated his firm distance from active politics.
  • Rajinikanth addressed criticisms regarding his political neutrality.

In a candid interaction, veteran actor Rajinikanth addressed mounting speculation around his political stance. He offered clarity on both his recent meeting with M. K. Stalin and the unexpected rise of Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking from his residence in Chennai, the actor struck a measured tone, balancing surprise with restraint as he distanced himself from active politics.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Submits 6 ‘Important’ Demands For Tamil Film Industry

‘Extremely Shocked’: Rajinikanth Reacts To Vijay’s Rise

Breaking his silence on the political developments, ajinikanth admitted the news of Vijay assuming the top post caught him off guard.

"I was extremely shocked when I heard that Vijay had become the Chief Minister. I am not in politics; it has been many days since I stepped away from politics. There is a 28-year age difference between Vijay and me. Here, Vijay has independently earned recognition by standing against the two major parties, " Rajinikanth said.

His remarks reflect both surprise and acknowledgement of Vijay’s independent political journey.

Why Rajinikanth Felt The Need To Speak Now

The actor made it clear that his decision to address the media wasn’t spontaneous. Growing criticism, particularly around his political neutrality and public appearances, prompted him to respond before speculation hardened into accepted narrative.

“I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond, they will become accepted as the truth," the veteran actor said.

Meeting With MK Stalin: ‘Beyond Politics’

Rajinikanth also tackled questions surrounding his post-election meeting with MK Stalin, which had drawn considerable attention.

“After the election results, I met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur," he said.

By framing the meeting as a personal interaction rather than a political signal, Rajinikanth sought to separate long-standing relationships from electoral interpretations.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Muthukalai Seeks Help From CM Vijay As Wife Battles Critical Brain Haemorrhage

A Firm Distance From Active Politics

Reiterating a stance he has maintained for years, Rajinikanth underscored that he is no longer part of the political arena.

“I am not in politics anymore. It has been a long time since I stepped away from politics," he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rajinikanth's reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister?

Rajinikanth expressed extreme shock upon hearing about Vijay's rise to Chief Minister. He noted the 28-year age difference and acknowledged Vijay's independent political achievements.

Why did Rajinikanth decide to address the media about his political stance?

He felt compelled to speak out due to mounting criticisms regarding his political neutrality and public appearances. He wanted to prevent speculation from being accepted as truth.

What was the nature of Rajinikanth's meeting with MK Stalin?

Rajinikanth stated his meeting with MK Stalin was beyond politics, stemming from their friendship. He expressed sadness over Stalin's defeat in Kulathur.

Is Rajinikanth still involved in active politics?

No, Rajinikanth reiterated that he is no longer involved in active politics. He has maintained this distance from the political arena for a long time.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Vijay MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Politics Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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