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HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Coach; Passengers Evacuated

Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Coach; Passengers Evacuated

Railway authorities launched firefighting operations after a blaze was reported in a coach of the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. All passengers were evacuated.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 May 2026 08:41 AM (IST)

A fire broke out in the coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday, prompting immediate evacuation of passengers on board.

According to the West Central Railway, the incident occurred in coach B-1 near the SLR end of Train No. 12431 in the down direction while the train was passing between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations in Madhya Pradesh.

“All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded. No injury or casualty to any passenger or railway staff,” the Kota Division of West Central Railway said in a statement.

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Railway authorities immediately cut off the overhead electric (OHE) supply following the incident, while the affected coach was detached from the rake as a precautionary measure.

Railway officers and staff rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to contain the blaze. Officials said efforts were underway to restore normal movement on the route.

As a result of the incident, Train No. 12955 was temporarily halted at Mahidpur Road station.

The railway administration said the affected section is expected to be cleared shortly. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been initiated.

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Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajdhani Express DELHI NEWS
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