Bulldozer Action Against Encroachment Outside Howrah Railway Station, Illegal Shops Removed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Howrah Railway Station sees major anti-encroachment operation.

Illegal shops near Ganga Ghat, bus stand demolished.

Vendors occupying roads and public land cleared.

More drives planned to curb illegal occupations.

West Bengal authorities have intensified crackdowns on anti-social elements and illegal encroachments across the state. As part of the ongoing drive, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out outside Howrah Railway Station, where illegal shops near the Ganga Ghat and bus stand were demolished.

A major operation was launched against unauthorized encroachments outside the station. Senior officials from the IOW department, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Howrah City Police were present during the drive. Heavy police deployment was made at the site to maintain law and order.

According to officials, for a long time vendors had occupied roads and footpaths outside the railway station, with some even setting up temporary structures and illegally taking over public land.

Entire Area Turned Into Security Zone

Railway authorities have now cleared the encroachments and reclaimed the occupied land. Following the bulldozer action, the station premises were reportedly freed from congestion, which is expected to ease movement for passengers.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under strict monitoring by the RPF. Tight security arrangements were put in place to prevent any untoward incident or protest during the operation. The entire area was virtually turned into a police camp.

More Anti-Encroachment Drives Planned

Officials said keeping busy public spaces like Howrah Railway Station free from traffic congestion and illegal occupation remains a top priority. Illegal encroachments on footpaths had been causing major inconvenience to commuters and passengers.

The administration has also warned that any fresh attempts to occupy railway or public land illegally will not be tolerated.

Earlier, similar anti-encroachment drives had also been carried out in Tiljala and Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas district.