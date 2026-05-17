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HomeNewsIndia'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest In POCSO Case

'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest In POCSO Case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his family had gone through an emotionally difficult period after his son joined the investigation in a POCSO case, while asserting that no wrongdoing had taken place from their side.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday issued a public statement after his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, joined the investigation in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said the past week had been emotionally challenging for his family and thanked supporters across the country for standing by them during the difficult period.

Minister Says Family Faced Difficult Week

Describing the impact of the case on his family, Kumar said the emotional stress had also affected his mother’s health.

"Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm..." the minister said.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son Arrested In POCSO Case, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Kumar also maintained that his family had committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

"...I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology," he said.

Appeal To BJP Workers

The Union minister urged BJP workers and supporters to stay focused on organisational activities rather than getting emotionally distracted by the controversy.

Ending his message with the Sanskrit phrase "Yato Dharmastato Jayah" (Where there is righteousness, there is victory), Kumar said his family would continue to face the situation with patience and faith.

"We will face this difficult phase with courage, patience and faith. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied," he said.

ALSO READ: Couple Killed After Tourist Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Kumar's Son Remanded To Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Bandi Sai Bhageerath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 in connection with the alleged POCSO case registered against him.

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered before the police at around 8:15 pm accompanied by a legal team that also included Senior Advocate Antony Reddy.

The police subsequently initiated standard investigation procedures.

Karunasagar said Bhageerath fully cooperated during questioning and expressed confidence that his client would eventually be acquitted of all charges through the judicial process.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bandi Sanjay Kumar POCSO Bandi Sai Bhageerath
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