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Cab, Auto Rides To Get Costlier In Delhi-NCR As CNG Rates Hike; Check New Price List
The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has gone up by ₹1 per kilogram.
Residents across Delhi-NCR have been hit with another round of price rise as CNG rates have once again been increased in the region. The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has gone up by ₹1 per kilogram. Earlier, gas companies had already raised prices by ₹2 per kg.
Following the latest revision, the price of CNG in Delhi has reached ₹80.09 per kg, while in Ghaziabad it now costs ₹88.70 per kg.
|S.No.
|City Name
|New Rate (₹/Kg)
|1
|NCT of Delhi
|₹80.09
|2
|Noida
|₹88.70
|3
|Ghaziabad
|₹88.70
|4
|Muzaffarnagar
|₹88.58
|5
|Meerut
|₹88.58
|6
|Shamli
|₹88.58
|7
|Gurugram
|₹85.12
|8
|Rewari
|₹84.70
|9
|Karnal
|₹84.43
|10
|Kaithal
|₹85.43
|11
|Kanpur
|₹91.42
|12
|Hamirpur
|₹91.42
|13
|Fatehpur
|₹91.42
|14
|Ajmer
|₹89.44
|15
|Pali
|₹89.44
|16
|Rajsamand
|₹89.44
|17
|Mahoba
|₹86.42
|18
|Banda
|₹86.42
|19
|Chitrakoot
|₹86.42
|20
|Hapur
|₹89.70
|21
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|₹88.70
|22
|Greater Noida
|₹88.70
The hike is expected to impact the daily expenses of commuters, especially those relying on auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab services that run on CNG.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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