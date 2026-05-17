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HomeCitiesCab, Auto Rides To Get Costlier In Delhi-NCR As CNG Rates Hike; Check New Price List

Cab, Auto Rides To Get Costlier In Delhi-NCR As CNG Rates Hike; Check New Price List

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has gone up by ₹1 per kilogram.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 17 May 2026 08:30 AM (IST)

Residents across Delhi-NCR have been hit with another round of price rise as CNG rates have once again been increased in the region. The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has gone up by ₹1 per kilogram. Earlier, gas companies had already raised prices by ₹2 per kg.

Following the latest revision, the price of CNG in Delhi has reached ₹80.09 per kg, while in Ghaziabad it now costs ₹88.70 per kg.

S.No. City Name New Rate (₹/Kg)
1 NCT of Delhi ₹80.09
2 Noida ₹88.70
3 Ghaziabad ₹88.70
4 Muzaffarnagar ₹88.58
5 Meerut ₹88.58
6 Shamli ₹88.58
7 Gurugram ₹85.12
8 Rewari ₹84.70
9 Karnal ₹84.43
10 Kaithal ₹85.43
11 Kanpur ₹91.42
12 Hamirpur ₹91.42
13 Fatehpur ₹91.42
14 Ajmer ₹89.44
15 Pali ₹89.44
16 Rajsamand ₹89.44
17 Mahoba ₹86.42
18 Banda ₹86.42
19 Chitrakoot ₹86.42
20 Hapur ₹89.70
21 Gautam Budh Nagar ₹88.70
22 Greater Noida ₹88.70

The hike is expected to impact the daily expenses of commuters, especially those relying on auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab services that run on CNG.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi CNG Hike CNG Prices Delhi
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