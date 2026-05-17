NEET UG Paper Leak An Insider's Job? NTA Official Under CBI Scanner Amid Ongoing Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the possible involvement of a public servant associated with the National Testing Agency in the NEET-UG paper leak case, intensifying suspicions that insiders linked to the examination process may have played a role in the alleged malpractice.

The development emerged while the agency sought custody of accused Manisha Sanjay Waghmare and chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni before a court.

The CBI alleged that Waghmare, acting in conspiracy with Kulkarni and a "public servant associated with National Testing Agency (NTA)", received the question papers and answer keys on April 27, several days before the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, PTI reported, citing officials.

Probe Points To Organised Leak Network

Investigators alleged that Waghmare was introduced to Kulkarni through biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare, who was arrested by the agency on Saturday.

The CBI claimed that Waghmare collected leaked questions from Kulkarni and passed them on to another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, and others in exchange for money.

Lokhande has been accused of further distributing the questions among prospective candidates.

Officials said the handwritten chemistry questions allegedly shared with students were later destroyed. Waghmare is also accused of destroying papers after the examination concluded on May 3.

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NTA Expert Arrested

Mandhare, who was allegedly part of the NTA’s paper-setting committee for NEET-UG, was arrested after questioning at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.

Officials said she had access to the Botany and Zoology question papers as part of her role in the examination process.

According to the agency, Mandhare allegedly mobilised NEET aspirants through Waghmare in April 2026 and conducted special coaching classes at her residence in Pune.

Investigators alleged that she dictated leaked questions and answers to select students and charged lakhs of rupees for the sessions.

The CBI spokesperson said several of the questions discussed during the classes later "tallied exactly" with those appearing in the actual NEET-UG examination.

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Chemistry Lecturer Also Under Arrest

The CBI had earlier arrested Kulkarni, a chemistry expert from Latur who had reportedly served on NEET paper-setting panels for several years.

Officials alleged that he exploited his privileged access to confidential material by conducting coaching sessions at his residence during the last week of April.

Students attending those sessions allegedly wrote down questions, options and answers that later "tallied" with the examination paper conducted on May 3.

According to investigators, aspirants paid several lakh rupees to attend the sessions.



"During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused namely Manisha Waghmare who was arrested on May 14 by CBI," PTI quoted a spokesperson as saying.

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Examination Cancelled After Leak Allegations

The NEET-UG examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

The CBI has since registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to investigate the alleged conspiracy.

The examination was conducted by the NTA across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres, with nearly 23 lakh candidates registered.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on May 7, four days after the examination, and was subsequently shared with central agencies for further action.

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