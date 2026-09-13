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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Am Committing...': Vikas Samudre's Alarming Post Sparks Panic, Mumbai Police Step In

'I Am Committing...': Vikas Samudre's Alarming Post Sparks Panic, Mumbai Police Step In

Marathi actor Vikas Samudre’s Facebook suicide post sparked concern among fans and Mumbai Police. He was later found safe after a typing error was reported.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vikas Samudre's suicide post caused widespread alarm.
  • Worried fans and Mumbai Police swiftly intervened for safety.
  • Police confirmed actor safe, post was a typing mistake.

Marathi actor Vikas Samudre's Facebook post caused a wave of concern among his fans and prompted Mumbai Police to act quickly. A message posted from the actor’s account appeared to indicate that he was going to die by suicide, leading worried followers to flood the comments with messages asking him to stay safe. The post also reached the police, who immediately tried to contact him. However, the situation soon took an unexpected turn.

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Vikas Samudre’s Facebook Post Raises Alarm

A post from Vikas Samudre’s Facebook account read, "I am committing Suicide..." The message immediately raised concern within the police department, with Mumbai Police taking the matter seriously.

Cyber department DCP Bajrang Bansode also stepped in as authorities attempted to reach the actor. Police later established contact with Samudre and confirmed that he was safe. It emerged that the alarming message had been posted because of a typing mistake.

The actor did not attempt suicide and was found to be safe following the police intervention.

Fans Flood Comments With Concern

The post prompted an emotional response from Samudre’s followers. Many fans expressed worry in the comments, while others urged the actor not to take any extreme step and offered their support.

“One user wrote, ‘There may be difficulties, but this is not the right way. Please don’t do anything like this…’”

Another concerned follower commented, “Sir, what happened? If there is any problem, we can find a solution together... Please don’t take such an extreme step...”

The incident comes shortly after the actor spoke about a difficult phase in his life during a podcast. He had previously revealed that he suffered a brain haemorrhage several years ago and recalled the painful memories associated with that period. He described it as an extremely difficult time and said he would not wish such an experience on anyone.

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Vikas Samudre’s Workfront 

Vikas Samudre has appeared in several popular Marathi plays during his career. He gained wider recognition through the film 'Navra Maza Navsacha' and has also been known for his performances in several comedy roles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the truth behind the alarming message on Vikas Samudre's Facebook?

The alarming message was due to a typing mistake. Police confirmed he was safe and clarified that he did not attempt suicide.

How did Mumbai Police respond to the post about Vikas Samudre?

Mumbai Police immediately tried to contact him, involving Cyber department DCP Bajrang Bansode. They successfully reached him and confirmed he was safe.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marathi Actor ENtertainment News Vikas Samudre Vikas Samudre Facebook Post
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