'I Am Committing...': Vikas Samudre's Alarming Post Sparks Panic, Mumbai Police Step In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vikas Samudre's suicide post caused widespread alarm.

Worried fans and Mumbai Police swiftly intervened for safety.

Police confirmed actor safe, post was a typing mistake.

Marathi actor Vikas Samudre's Facebook post caused a wave of concern among his fans and prompted Mumbai Police to act quickly. A message posted from the actor’s account appeared to indicate that he was going to die by suicide, leading worried followers to flood the comments with messages asking him to stay safe. The post also reached the police, who immediately tried to contact him. However, the situation soon took an unexpected turn.

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Vikas Samudre’s Facebook Post Raises Alarm

A post from Vikas Samudre’s Facebook account read, "I am committing Suicide..." The message immediately raised concern within the police department, with Mumbai Police taking the matter seriously.

Cyber department DCP Bajrang Bansode also stepped in as authorities attempted to reach the actor. Police later established contact with Samudre and confirmed that he was safe. It emerged that the alarming message had been posted because of a typing mistake.

The actor did not attempt suicide and was found to be safe following the police intervention.

Fans Flood Comments With Concern

The post prompted an emotional response from Samudre’s followers. Many fans expressed worry in the comments, while others urged the actor not to take any extreme step and offered their support.

“One user wrote, ‘There may be difficulties, but this is not the right way. Please don’t do anything like this…’”

Another concerned follower commented, “Sir, what happened? If there is any problem, we can find a solution together... Please don’t take such an extreme step...”

The incident comes shortly after the actor spoke about a difficult phase in his life during a podcast. He had previously revealed that he suffered a brain haemorrhage several years ago and recalled the painful memories associated with that period. He described it as an extremely difficult time and said he would not wish such an experience on anyone.

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Vikas Samudre’s Workfront

Vikas Samudre has appeared in several popular Marathi plays during his career. He gained wider recognition through the film 'Navra Maza Navsacha' and has also been known for his performances in several comedy roles.