Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maulana declared Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit impermissible.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya supported Khan, citing religious freedom.

Imam Association President criticized fatwa, upholding actors' religious freedom.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar of Tapasvi Chhavni, has come out in support of Sara Ali Khan after Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a fatwa against the actress over her visit to Kedarnath Temple. The cleric described her act of offering prayers at the temple as “haram” and “impermissible” under Sharia law.

‘Sara Ali Khan Is A Brave Daughter’

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said that Sara is a “brave daughter”, adding that the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the freedom to follow a religion, practise a form of worship or choose to be an atheist.

“Sara Ali Khan is a brave daughter who, upon realising that all people in India were historically Hindus before dividing into various sects and beliefs over time, remembered her ancestors and visited Lord Kedarnath for worship,” he told news agency IANS.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Islamic Cleric Calls Temple Worship 'Haram', 'Impermissible'

He further said, “India is a constitutional nation where every individual has the freedom to be a believer or an atheist and follow any mode of worship….”

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On a Fatwa issued by an Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi against actress Sara Ali Khan, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar, Tapasvi Chhavni says, "Sara Ali Khan is a brave daughter who, upon realizing that all people in India were historically Hindus before dividing into various sects and beliefs over time, remembered her ancestors and visited Lord Kedarnath for worship. India is a constitutional nation where every individual has the freedom to be a believer or an atheist and follow any mode of worship..." (29/10/26) — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

What Did The Islamic Cleric Say?

Sara recently visited Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, where she was seen waiting in a queue for darshan before offering prayers with folded hands. She also participated in the puja and aarti. Following her visit, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that Islamic Sharia does not permit Muslims to participate in the religious practices of other faiths or worship at temples.

“I want to make it clear and explicitly state the ruling of Sharia: Islamic Sharia never permits its followers to engage in acts of shirk (associating partners with God). In other words, Sharia does not allow any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to adopt the practices of another religion, perform worship at a temple or take part in other religious rituals,” he said.

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He further commented on Sara’s visit, saying, “Sara Ali Khan is a well-known actor in India. She went to a temple, offered prayers and had darshan. She also stood in the queue for half an hour. All these acts, in the light of Sharia, were impermissible and forbidden. According to Sharia, she is an offender and a sinner. She should repent and seek forgiveness from God. If she does not do so, she will remain an offender before God and, in the eyes of Sharia, guilty of a grave sin. She must repent under all circumstances.”

Bareilly: Maulana Issues Fatwa Over Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath Visit Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi has reportedly issued a fatwa over actress Sara Ali Khan’s visit to Kedarnath, describing worship at a temple as contrary to Sharia and terming it “impermissible and haram”. The Maulana has urged Sara Ali Khan to repent. The actress has not issued any public response to the matter so far. — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) October 29, 2026

‘Fatwas Are Not Meant For Such Matters’

The fatwa has also drawn a response from All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi. He argued that actors should not face religious restrictions over their professional work or visits to places of worship, pointing out that performers may portray different religious practices on screen.

“Actors do not follow any particular religious code in their professional lives. Muslim actors are also shown performing puja at temples in films. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan regularly install Ganesh idols. Actors do not have any religious restrictions in this regard. Therefore, no fatwa should be issued against actors for their performances or for visiting places,” he said.

He added, “Whoever issued this fatwa was wrong. Issuing fatwas on every issue undermines their sanctity. Fatwas are not meant for such matters. I believe Sara Ali Khan, or any Muslim or Hindu, has the right to visit any place, whether a temple or a mosque. People can live as Hindus or Muslims, and that is the beauty of democracy in this country.”

Anand, Gujarat: All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, ''Actors do not follow any particular religious code in their professional lives. Muslim actors are also shown performing puja at temples in films. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan regularly install Ganesh idols. Actors do not have any religious restrictions in this regard. Therefore, no fatwa should be issued against actors for their performances or for visiting places. Whoever issued this fatwa was wrong. Issuing fatwas on every issue undermines their sanctity. Fatwas are not meant for such matters. I believe Sara Ali Khan, or any Muslim or Hindu, has the right to visit any place, whether a temple or a mosque. People can live as Hindus or Muslims, and that is the beauty of democracy in this country.'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the spy-comedy Udta Teer. She shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will next be seen in Golmaal 5.