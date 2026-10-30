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English NewsEntertainment‘Sara Ali Khan Is A Brave Daughter’: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Defends Her Kedarnath Visit After Cleric Issues Fatwa

‘Sara Ali Khan Is A Brave Daughter’: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Defends Her Kedarnath Visit After Cleric Issues Fatwa

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, and now an Islamic cleric has issued a fatwa against the actress.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maulana declared Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit impermissible.
  • Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya supported Khan, citing religious freedom.
  • Imam Association President criticized fatwa, upholding actors' religious freedom.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar of Tapasvi Chhavni, has come out in support of Sara Ali Khan after Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a fatwa against the actress over her visit to Kedarnath Temple. The cleric described her act of offering prayers at the temple as “haram” and “impermissible” under Sharia law.

‘Sara Ali Khan Is A Brave Daughter’

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya said that Sara is a “brave daughter”, adding that the Indian Constitution gives every citizen the freedom to follow a religion, practise a form of worship or choose to be an atheist.

“Sara Ali Khan is a brave daughter who, upon realising that all people in India were historically Hindus before dividing into various sects and beliefs over time, remembered her ancestors and visited Lord Kedarnath for worship,” he told news agency IANS.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Islamic Cleric Calls Temple Worship 'Haram', 'Impermissible'

He further said, “India is a constitutional nation where every individual has the freedom to be a believer or an atheist and follow any mode of worship….”

What Did The Islamic Cleric Say?

Sara recently visited Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, where she was seen waiting in a queue for darshan before offering prayers with folded hands. She also participated in the puja and aarti. Following her visit, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that Islamic Sharia does not permit Muslims to participate in the religious practices of other faiths or worship at temples.

“I want to make it clear and explicitly state the ruling of Sharia: Islamic Sharia never permits its followers to engage in acts of shirk (associating partners with God). In other words, Sharia does not allow any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to adopt the practices of another religion, perform worship at a temple or take part in other religious rituals,” he said.

ALSO READ| Jiya Shankar Sparks Breakup Rumours After Unfollowing Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Cryptic Posts

He further commented on Sara’s visit, saying, “Sara Ali Khan is a well-known actor in India. She went to a temple, offered prayers and had darshan. She also stood in the queue for half an hour. All these acts, in the light of Sharia, were impermissible and forbidden. According to Sharia, she is an offender and a sinner. She should repent and seek forgiveness from God. If she does not do so, she will remain an offender before God and, in the eyes of Sharia, guilty of a grave sin. She must repent under all circumstances.”

‘Fatwas Are Not Meant For Such Matters’

The fatwa has also drawn a response from All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi. He argued that actors should not face religious restrictions over their professional work or visits to places of worship, pointing out that performers may portray different religious practices on screen.

“Actors do not follow any particular religious code in their professional lives. Muslim actors are also shown performing puja at temples in films. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan regularly install Ganesh idols. Actors do not have any religious restrictions in this regard. Therefore, no fatwa should be issued against actors for their performances or for visiting places,” he said.

He added, “Whoever issued this fatwa was wrong. Issuing fatwas on every issue undermines their sanctity. Fatwas are not meant for such matters. I believe Sara Ali Khan, or any Muslim or Hindu, has the right to visit any place, whether a temple or a mosque. People can live as Hindus or Muslims, and that is the beauty of democracy in this country.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the spy-comedy Udta Teer. She shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will next be seen in Golmaal 5. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a fatwa issued against actress Sara Ali Khan?

An Islamic cleric, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, issued a fatwa against Sara Ali Khan for visiting Kedarnath Temple. He stated that participating in other faiths' rituals is

What was the stance of the All India Imam Association regarding the fatwa?

Maulana Sajid Rashidi of the All India Imam Association said fatwas shouldn't be issued for such visits. He stressed that actors have no religious restrictions and everyone has the right to visit any place of worship in a democracy.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Ali Khan Uttarakhand Kedarnath ENtertainment News
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