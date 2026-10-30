'Let Me Handle Politics': Fadnavis Takes Dig At Thackeray Cousins, Uddhav, Raj Respond With Wit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Fadnavis and Thackeray cousins shared a stage.

Fadnavis suggested Thackerays focus on art, leaving politics.

Uddhav and Raj offered witty replies, recalling cartoon influence.

Leaders later conversed privately, sparking considerable political speculation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj shared a stage at a book launch in Mumbai on Thursday, exchanging light-hearted political jibes that drew attention amid the state's political developments. Speaking at the release of Hasya Rekha, a collection of Marathi cartoons spanning 100 years, Fadnavis took a dig at the two leaders, suggesting they stick to their respective creative pursuits while leaving politics to him.

The event was held at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Auditorium in Dadar, near Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar were also present. Veteran political and social satirist Prashant Kulkarni edited the collection.

Fadnavis also announced that the state government would establish a dedicated gallery for Marathi cartoonists to exhibit their work.

Fadnavis' Political Dig Draws Replies From Thackeray Cousins

Making a pointed reference to Uddhav and Raj's creative interests, Fadnavis said: “One should do what one can do better. The Thackeray cousins are a good photographer and a cartoonist respectively. They should continue with that and let me handle politics.”

Uddhav countered the remark by highlighting the influence of political cartoons, recalling the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

He said: “It is not correct to assume one can only do one right thing. The brush is a weapon for cartoonists Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, proved it through his cartoons.”

Raj, meanwhile, responded to Shelar's suggestion that political leaders should share such platforms more frequently. He said: “In order to do that, Devendra Fadnavis must remain in the same position till 2029.”

He added that art and cultural events offered an opportunity for leaders to put aside their political differences and come together.

मुंबईत व्यंगचित्रकारांच्या कलेचे दालन उभारणार मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते आज मुंबई येथे संपादक व व्यंगचित्रकार प्रशांत कुलकर्णी यांनी संपादित केलेल्या 'महाराष्ट्राच्या हास्यरेषा' या पुस्तकाचे प्रकाशन करण्यात आले. मुंबईत व्यंगचित्रकारांच्या कलेचे दालन उभारण्यासाठी शासन पुढाकार घेईल. सांस्कृतिक कार्य विभागाच्या माध्यमातून हे दालन उभारण्यात येईल, अशी ग्वाही मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी दिली. मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस म्हणाले, व्यंगचित्रकला ही एक अशी प्रभावी कला आहे, जिथे एकही शब्द न उच्चारता हवे तेवढे प्रभावी फटके मारता येतात आणि नेमके सांगायचे ते लोकांपर्यंत पोहोचवता येते. कोणत्याही काळातील घडामोडी असोत किंवा विरोधाभास असो, तो सातत्याने व्यंगचित्रांच्या माध्यमातून मांडण्याचे काम मराठी व्यंगचित्रकारांनी केले आहे. व्यंगचित्रांच्या माध्यमातून संपूर्ण व्यक्तिमत्वाचे दर्शन होते. ही एक विलक्षण कला आहे, जी महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीने आधीपासून जोपासली आहे. ही कला भावी पिढीपर्यंत नेण्यासाठी हे पुस्तक निश्चितच मोलाची भूमिका बजावणार आहे, अशा शब्दात मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी पुस्तकाचे महत्व अधोरेखित केले. यावेळी मंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार, उद्धव ठाकरे, राज ठाकरे, व अन्य मान्यवर उपस्थित होते. @Dev_Fadnavis @ShelarAshish @uddhavthackeray @RajThackeray #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai #BookRelease — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 29, 2026

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Fadnavis Recalls Uddhav's Invitations Before 2019

Fadnavis continued the banter by referring to invitations from the Thackeray cousins and how political equations had changed over the years.

He said, “Everyone says that whenever Raj Thackeray calls me up to extend an invitation, I come. Until 2019, I used to come whenever Uddhav Thackeray called me up. After 2019, Uddhav Thackeray never called me up. I kept waiting for him to call, sala raanavIS.”

Uddhav also recalled how British political leaders dealt with criticism through cartoons, narrating an anecdote involving former Prime Ministers David Lloyd George and Winston Churchill.

Thackeray Cousins And Fadnavis Seen Together Off Stage

The joint appearance attracted attention given the political differences between the leaders. The event also came shortly after the Maharashtra Legislative Council election results in five constituencies.

Adding to the curiosity, Fadnavis, Uddhav and Raj were spotted together in a room away from the main stage, apparently engaged in a conversation. There was no official information about what transpired, but their interaction sparked speculation in political circles.