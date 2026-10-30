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English NewsNewsIndia'Let Me Handle Politics': Fadnavis Takes Dig At Thackeray Cousins, Uddhav, Raj Respond With Wit

'Let Me Handle Politics': Fadnavis Takes Dig At Thackeray Cousins, Uddhav, Raj Respond With Wit

Fadnavis takes a swipe at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at a Mumbai book launch, prompting witty responses as the three leaders share the stage.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Fadnavis and Thackeray cousins shared a stage.
  • Fadnavis suggested Thackerays focus on art, leaving politics.
  • Uddhav and Raj offered witty replies, recalling cartoon influence.
  • Leaders later conversed privately, sparking considerable political speculation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj shared a stage at a book launch in Mumbai on Thursday, exchanging light-hearted political jibes that drew attention amid the state's political developments. Speaking at the release of Hasya Rekha, a collection of Marathi cartoons spanning 100 years, Fadnavis took a dig at the two leaders, suggesting they stick to their respective creative pursuits while leaving politics to him.

The event was held at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Auditorium in Dadar, near Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar were also present. Veteran political and social satirist Prashant Kulkarni edited the collection.

Fadnavis also announced that the state government would establish a dedicated gallery for Marathi cartoonists to exhibit their work.

Fadnavis' Political Dig Draws Replies From Thackeray Cousins

Making a pointed reference to Uddhav and Raj's creative interests, Fadnavis said: “One should do what one can do better. The Thackeray cousins are a good photographer and a cartoonist respectively. They should continue with that and let me handle politics.”

Uddhav countered the remark by highlighting the influence of political cartoons, recalling the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

He said: “It is not correct to assume one can only do one right thing. The brush is a weapon for cartoonists Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, proved it through his cartoons.”

Raj, meanwhile, responded to Shelar's suggestion that political leaders should share such platforms more frequently. He said: “In order to do that, Devendra Fadnavis must remain in the same position till 2029.”

He added that art and cultural events offered an opportunity for leaders to put aside their political differences and come together.

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Fadnavis Recalls Uddhav's Invitations Before 2019

Fadnavis continued the banter by referring to invitations from the Thackeray cousins and how political equations had changed over the years.

He said, “Everyone says that whenever Raj Thackeray calls me up to extend an invitation, I come. Until 2019, I used to come whenever Uddhav Thackeray called me up. After 2019, Uddhav Thackeray never called me up. I kept waiting for him to call, sala raanavIS.”

Uddhav also recalled how British political leaders dealt with criticism through cartoons, narrating an anecdote involving former Prime Ministers David Lloyd George and Winston Churchill.

Thackeray Cousins And Fadnavis Seen Together Off Stage

The joint appearance attracted attention given the political differences between the leaders. The event also came shortly after the Maharashtra Legislative Council election results in five constituencies.

Adding to the curiosity, Fadnavis, Uddhav and Raj were spotted together in a room away from the main stage, apparently engaged in a conversation. There was no official information about what transpired, but their interaction sparked speculation in political circles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the occasion that brought Devendra Fadnavis and the Thackeray cousins together?

They attended the launch of

What light-hearted political dig did Devendra Fadnavis make at the Thackeray cousins?

Fadnavis suggested Uddhav and Raj should continue their creative pursuits as a photographer and cartoonist, respectively, and let him handle politics.

How did Uddhav Thackeray respond to CM Fadnavis's comment about their roles?

Uddhav countered by emphasizing that one can excel in multiple areas. He noted that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray proved the brush can be a powerful weapon.

What announcement did Chief Minister Fadnavis make regarding Marathi cartoonists?

He announced the state government's plan to establish a dedicated gallery for them. This gallery will provide a space for Marathi cartoonists to exhibit their work.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Politics Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray
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