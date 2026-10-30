Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jiya Shankar unfollowed fiancé Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram.

Cryptic Instagram posts fueled speculation about relationship difficulties.

Engagement photos remain, but Jiya made no official statement.

Jiya Shankar has drawn attention to her personal life after fans noticed that she no longer follows her fiancé, Kaaran Dhanak, on Instagram. The development, along with a series of cryptic messages shared on her social media account, has led to speculation about possible trouble in their relationship. However, the actress has not addressed the rumours or made any official statement about their relationship.

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Jiya Shankar's Cryptic Instagram Posts Fuel Speculation

Jiya recently shared two posts on Instagram that caught fans' attention. One featured a trishul alongside the message, "Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn."

The second post carried a more emotional note. It said, "Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel."

(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)

The messages, coupled with her decision to unfollow Kaaran, prompted fans to speculate about a possible rift. However, it remains unclear whether Kaaran still follows Jiya, as his Instagram account is private.

(Image Source: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial)

Interestingly, the couple's photographs, including pictures from their engagement, remain on Jiya's profile. She hasn't directly addressed the rumours or made any official statement about the status of their relationship. For now, the speculation is based on her social media activity and the posts she has shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiyaa Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

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Jiya Shankar And Kaara Dhanak's Engagement

On August 5, the 31-year-old actress shared a series of photographs capturing her romantic proposal, introducing her fiancé to her followers for the first time.

Set against a picturesque sunset, the intimate outdoor proposal offered fans a glimpse into the couple's special moment. The photographs included scenes from the proposal, candid celebrations and affectionate moments shared by the two.