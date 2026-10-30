Speculation arose after Jiya Shankar unfollowed her fiancé, Kaaran Dhanak, on Instagram. She also shared cryptic messages, fueling concerns about their relationship status.
Jiya Shankar Sparks Breakup Rumours After Unfollowing Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Cryptic Posts
Jiya Shankar has fuelled relationship trouble rumours after unfollowing fiancé Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram and sharing two cryptic posts.
- Jiya Shankar unfollowed fiancé Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram.
- Cryptic Instagram posts fueled speculation about relationship difficulties.
- Engagement photos remain, but Jiya made no official statement.
Jiya Shankar has drawn attention to her personal life after fans noticed that she no longer follows her fiancé, Kaaran Dhanak, on Instagram. The development, along with a series of cryptic messages shared on her social media account, has led to speculation about possible trouble in their relationship. However, the actress has not addressed the rumours or made any official statement about their relationship.
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Jiya Shankar's Cryptic Instagram Posts Fuel Speculation
Jiya recently shared two posts on Instagram that caught fans' attention. One featured a trishul alongside the message, "Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn."
The second post carried a more emotional note. It said, "Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel."
The messages, coupled with her decision to unfollow Kaaran, prompted fans to speculate about a possible rift. However, it remains unclear whether Kaaran still follows Jiya, as his Instagram account is private.
Interestingly, the couple's photographs, including pictures from their engagement, remain on Jiya's profile. She hasn't directly addressed the rumours or made any official statement about the status of their relationship. For now, the speculation is based on her social media activity and the posts she has shared.
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Jiya Shankar And Kaara Dhanak's Engagement
On August 5, the 31-year-old actress shared a series of photographs capturing her romantic proposal, introducing her fiancé to her followers for the first time.
Set against a picturesque sunset, the intimate outdoor proposal offered fans a glimpse into the couple's special moment. The photographs included scenes from the proposal, candid celebrations and affectionate moments shared by the two.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there speculation about Jiya Shankar's relationship?
Has Jiya Shankar made an official statement about her relationship status?
No, the actress has not addressed the rumors or made any official statement. The speculation is solely based on her recent social media activity.
Are Jiya Shankar's engagement photos still on her profile?
Yes, photographs from Jiya Shankar's engagement, including pictures of the proposal with Kaaran Dhanak, remain on her Instagram profile.