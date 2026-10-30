Is Meera Rajput Planning A Third Child With Shahid Kapoor? She Tells Kareena Kapoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor hosts Meera Rajput on her chat show.

Meera dismissed third child rumors; Kareena discussed wives.

Unexpected pairing sparked widespread excitement among social media users.

Kareena Kapoor’s chat show Mirchi What Women Want is set to feature Meera Rajput Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor, as its next guest. The trailer for the upcoming episode has already been released, and the unexpected pairing of Kareena and Meera has caught the Internet’s attention. On the chat show, she also revealed whether she and Shahid are planning a third child.

Meera Rajput, Shahid Kapoor Planning Third Child?

The trailer opens to show Kareena acknowledging the excitement surrounding their appearance together, telling Meera, “Everyone’s very excited that you and I are sitting on this couch. We only talk about what women want.”

As their conversation progresses, Kareena asks Meera about the silliest rumour she has heard or read about herself.

Meera is quick to respond, saying, “That I’m having another child.”

“You might,” Kareena quips, but Meera immediately rules out the possibility. “No, we’re done.”

Meera and Shahid are parents to two kids, daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.

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During the conversation, Meera also calls Kareena a Bollywood star. Kareena then adds, “Bollywood star, but I’m also a wannabe Bollywood wife.”

She further shares that her friends’ husbands often ask her what they should give their wives, suggesting that they simply ask their partners at the beginning of the year.

Towards the end of the trailer, Kareena asks Meera about the first rule of arguing with a woman.

“Relent. Don’t,” Meera replies.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The trailer has already sparked plenty of reactions online, with viewers expressing excitement about seeing Kareena and Meera share the couch. Many also described the pairing as unexpected.

One user wrote, “The producers of this show knew this episode will garner insane eyeballs. Kudos to the brains behind this…”

“Omg... I couldn't think these 2 together in wildest dreams of mine…,” commented another.

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A third user remarked, “Past and present of Shahid Kapoor on same couch.”

“Wow... Very unexpected... And very exciting episode,” read another comment.

A fifth user wondered, “Why was this oddly wholesome?”