Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police arrested 12th suspect Aman, citing financial links.

Case relates to October 18 Juhu club firing incident.

MCOCA invoked, 11 accused remanded until November sixth.

Mumbai Police have made another arrest in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of accused apprehended to 12. The latest suspect, identified as Aman, was detained in Haryana's Sonipat on Thursday with the help of the local police. He is suspected of having financial links with Kunal, who was arrested earlier in the case.

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12th Accused Arrested In Sonipat

According to the Mumbai Police, a Crime Branch team detained the suspect in Sonipat following specific inputs gathered during the investigation. The police said in a statement, "acting on specific inputs from its investigation, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has detained one more suspect in Sonipat, Haryana, with the help of the Sonipat Police. Further legal action is under way."

Aman, who reportedly knows Kunal, is accused of being involved in financial transactions connected to the case. Further details about his alleged role are awaited.

The case relates to the shooting outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. The incident took place around 7 pm as Tiger Shroff was leaving the venue. Three men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire. The actor escaped unhurt, although his driver sustained injuries.

11 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till November 6

Earlier on Thursday, the 11 accused arrested in the case were produced before a special MCOCA court. The court remanded them to police custody until November 6 after Mumbai Police sought 10 days to question them.

During the hearing, the medical records of the ninth accused were also submitted. His lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, told the court that his client had only one functioning kidney and argued that police custody was unnecessary because investigators had already seized the relevant devices and material.

"We presented the medical records of the ninth accused to the court. He has only one functional kidney—the other is non-functional... Initially, they (Mumbai Police) argued that they needed to trace the digital and financial trails and extract information from the seized mobile phones. Our counter-argument was that since all these items have already been seized, there is no need for physical custody."

The judge asked the accused whether they had any complaints and whether they understood Marathi. The court also directed them to co-operate with the investigation.

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MCOCA Invoked Against All Accused

Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against all the accused. The case was initially registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Police said the competent authority granted permission to apply MCOCA provisions under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the Esplanade Court had remanded four accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, to police custody until October 28.

(With inputs from ANI)