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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 12th Accused From Haryana Over Alleged Money Transactions

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 12th Accused From Haryana Over Alleged Money Transactions

Mumbai Police have arrested the 12th accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case. Aman was detained in Sonipat over alleged financial links with an earlier suspect.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Police arrested 12th suspect Aman, citing financial links.
  • Case relates to October 18 Juhu club firing incident.
  • MCOCA invoked, 11 accused remanded until November sixth.

Mumbai Police have made another arrest in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of accused apprehended to 12. The latest suspect, identified as Aman, was detained in Haryana's Sonipat on Thursday with the help of the local police. He is suspected of having financial links with Kunal, who was arrested earlier in the case.

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12th Accused Arrested In Sonipat

According to the Mumbai Police, a Crime Branch team detained the suspect in Sonipat following specific inputs gathered during the investigation. The police said in a statement, "acting on specific inputs from its investigation, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has detained one more suspect in Sonipat, Haryana, with the help of the Sonipat Police. Further legal action is under way."

Aman, who reportedly knows Kunal, is accused of being involved in financial transactions connected to the case. Further details about his alleged role are awaited.

The case relates to the shooting outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. The incident took place around 7 pm as Tiger Shroff was leaving the venue. Three men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire. The actor escaped unhurt, although his driver sustained injuries.

11 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till November 6

Earlier on Thursday, the 11 accused arrested in the case were produced before a special MCOCA court. The court remanded them to police custody until November 6 after Mumbai Police sought 10 days to question them.

During the hearing, the medical records of the ninth accused were also submitted. His lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, told the court that his client had only one functioning kidney and argued that police custody was unnecessary because investigators had already seized the relevant devices and material.

"We presented the medical records of the ninth accused to the court. He has only one functional kidney—the other is non-functional... Initially, they (Mumbai Police) argued that they needed to trace the digital and financial trails and extract information from the seized mobile phones. Our counter-argument was that since all these items have already been seized, there is no need for physical custody."

The judge asked the accused whether they had any complaints and whether they understood Marathi. The court also directed them to co-operate with the investigation.

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MCOCA Invoked Against All Accused

Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against all the accused. The case was initially registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Police said the competent authority granted permission to apply MCOCA provisions under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the Esplanade Court had remanded four accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, to police custody until October 28.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the latest person arrested in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff?

The latest suspect arrested is Aman, detained in Sonipat, Haryana. He is suspected of having financial links with Kunal, an earlier arrested accused.

How many individuals have been arrested in connection with the firing case?

A total of 12 accused individuals have been apprehended by the Mumbai Police in connection with the firing incident, with Aman being the latest arrest.

What happened during the incident on October 18 involving Tiger Shroff?

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside a football club in Juhu as Tiger Shroff was leaving. The actor escaped unhurt, though his driver sustained injuries.

What serious legal act has been applied against the accused?

Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, against all the accused in the firing case.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonipat Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police HARYANA NEWS Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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