Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Shares Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, 41, announced second pregnancy.

She revealed her baby bump in a photo from TIFF.

This is her first child with husband Salim Karim.

Mahira is already mother to son Azlan.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child at the age of 41. The actor shared the news with a striking photograph from her time at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), posing in a flowing white gown while showing her baby bump.

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Mahira Khan Shares Pregnancy Announcement

Mahira opted for a simple look for the special announcement. She wore a long, full-sleeved white gown that put focus on her baby bump naturally.

mahira can truly never go wrong with a saree! And that baby bump makes the look even more special 🥹🤍 🪬 pic.twitter.com/mtfbW4Je2j — asra. (@intezaar_thaa) September 13, 2026

With one hand resting on her bump, she appeared calm and happy as she posed for the photograph. Her caption added an emotional touch to the moment.

“We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan,” Mahira wrote.

omg mahira khan???? actually so happy for her ngl pic.twitter.com/uolkNaxtY9 — zindagi se bezaar (@ataraxiqxx) September 13, 2026

The pregnancy announcement came during an important international appearance for Mahira. She was attending TIFF 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema.

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Second Pregnancy Comes After New Chapter In Her Life

Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023, and the couple are now expecting their first child together. The baby will be Mahira’s second child.

The actor is already a mother to her son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. Her second wedding was an emotional occasion, with Azlan walking her down the aisle as she began a new chapter of her life.