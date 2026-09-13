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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Shares Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026

Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy, Shares Baby Bump Photo From TIFF 2026

Mahira Khan has announced her second pregnancy at 41 with a baby bump photo from TIFF 2026, sharing an emotional message about welcoming another child.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, 41, announced second pregnancy.
  • She revealed her baby bump in a photo from TIFF.
  • This is her first child with husband Salim Karim.
  • Mahira is already mother to son Azlan.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child at the age of 41. The actor shared the news with a striking photograph from her time at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), posing in a flowing white gown while showing her baby bump.

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Mahira Khan Shares Pregnancy Announcement

Mahira opted for a simple look for the special announcement. She wore a long, full-sleeved white gown that put focus on her baby bump naturally.

With one hand resting on her bump, she appeared calm and happy as she posed for the photograph. Her caption added an emotional touch to the moment.

“We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan,” Mahira wrote.

The pregnancy announcement came during an important international appearance for Mahira. She was attending TIFF 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema.

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Second Pregnancy Comes After New Chapter In Her Life

Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023, and the couple are now expecting their first child together. The baby will be Mahira’s second child.

The actor is already a mother to her son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. Her second wedding was an emotional occasion, with Azlan walking her down the aisle as she began a new chapter of her life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What news did Mahira Khan recently share?

Mahira Khan recently announced that she is expecting her second child at the age of 41. She shared the news with a striking photograph from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Who is Mahira Khan's current husband?

Mahira Khan is married to businessman Salim Karim. They tied the knot in October 2023, and this will be their first child together.

How many children does Mahira Khan have?

Mahira Khan is expecting her second child. She is already a mother to her son, Azlan, from her previous marriage.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raees Mahira Khan Toronto International Film Festival Salim Karim TIFF 2026 Mahira Khan Pregnancy
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