Share Markets Nearly Flat Amid Global Tech Sell-Off, Sensex 50 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,950

Indian equity benchmarks were set for a volatile session on Friday as weak global cues, a sell-off in technology stocks and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Disappointing earnings from major US technology companies dragged Asian markets lower, while renewed concerns over potential US military action against Iran pushed oil prices higher.

The NSE Nifty50 inched up 22 points and crossed 22,950, while the BSE Sensex rose more than 50 points, and surpassed 74,200, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for domestic equities, with futures trading at 22,988, down 60 points.

At around 9:01 am, the Sensex was quoted at 73,235.23, up 915.81 points, or 1.24 per cent. The Nifty was reported at 23,114.30, with a change of 153.80 points, or 0.67 per cent.

Investors are expected to track global equity movements, crude oil prices and developments in the ongoing earnings season. Weakness in overseas technology stocks could influence sentiment towards Indian IT shares, while higher energy prices remain a concern for inflation and corporate costs.

Asian Markets Slide As Technology Stocks Come Under Pressure

Asian equity markets traded sharply lower on Friday, following losses on Wall Street after disappointing earnings reports from Alphabet and Intel raised concerns about the outlook for major technology companies.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.92 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi declined 5.47 per cent.

The weakness across regional markets reflected investor caution following the overnight sell-off in US technology stocks.

Wall Street Ends Lower; Nasdaq Leads Declines

US markets closed in the red on Thursday, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.25 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.35 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite underperformed, ending the session 1.38 per cent lower.

The declines followed disappointing earnings reports from Alphabet and Intel, which weighed on sentiment towards technology shares and contributed to broader market weakness.

Crude Oil Prices Rise Over 2% On Iran Concerns

Crude oil prices advanced in Asian trade amid concerns about a potential escalation in US-Iran hostilities and the implications for global energy supplies.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose 2.24 per cent to $113.28 per barrel.

Higher oil prices remain a key risk for Indian equities. A sustained increase could raise India's crude import bill, add to inflationary pressures and weigh on sectors sensitive to fuel and transportation costs.

Gold And Silver Futures Decline

Precious metals traded lower alongside the broader shift in global market sentiment.

Gold futures declined 0.36 per cent, while silver futures fell 1.5 per cent.

Investors will continue to monitor movements in commodities and global financial markets as they assess the implications of geopolitical tensions and corporate earnings for the trading session.