Playground Season 5 Winner: Madhuja Ghoshal From Tejasswi Prakash's Team Lifts The Trophy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhuja Ghoshal won Playground Season 5, mentored by Tejasswi Prakash.

She became the first female champion, winning the final challenge.

Ghoshal is a gaming content creator and popular livestreamer.

Playground is India's first gaming reality show, streamed online.

Madhuja Ghoshal has emerged as the winner of Playground Season 5, securing the title while representing Tejasswi Prakash’s Raging Centaurs. The grand finale of MX Player’s gaming-first reality show aired on September 12, bringing six weeks of challenges, competition and eliminations to a close.

Ghoshal’s victory also marked a significant moment for the show, as she became its first female champion mentored by a woman.

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Madhuja Ghoshal Wins Playground Season 5 Finale

The final challenge proved decisive in determining the winner. Ghoshal completed it in 15 minutes and 9 seconds, finishing well ahead of the contestant from Elvish Yadav’s team, who clocked 23 minutes and 57 seconds.

The other finalist, Prateik from Aarush Bhola’s team, took around 30 minutes to complete the challenge. With the timings separating the contestants, the competition ultimately came down to Ghoshal and the player representing Elvish Yadav’s team.

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Who Is Madhuja Ghoshal?

Madhuja Ghoshal is a gaming content creator and livestreamer who is known to her online audience as Madhuja Gaming. Her digital presence centres largely around gaming, with her YouTube content featuring streams and videos based on titles such as Valorant and BGMI, along with other multiplayer games.

Her content isn't limited to gameplay. Madhuja also shares just-chatting streams, gaming highlights, humorous moments and occasional personal vlogs, giving viewers a mix of gaming and personality-driven content. Through regular streaming and interaction with her audience, she has developed a dedicated community across platforms including Discord and Instagram.

What is 'Playground Season 5' About?

Playground Season 5 is India’s first gaming-first reality show, produced by Rusk Media and streamed online. The format brings five players into a house designed around the game, where they compete in professional and casual gaming challenges while also dealing with the reality-show dynamics inside the house.

The fifth season featured mentors Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash and Aarush Bhola, with their teams competing throughout the season before the grand finale determined the winner.