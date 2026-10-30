Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan Accidentally Hits ScoutOP's Face With Knee, Calls Him 'Stupid, Dumb'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom During a captaincy task, Arishfa accidentally kneed ScoutOP.

ScoutOP's imitation of Arishfa ignited a heated argument.

They exchanged sharp remarks; Uditi Singh supported Arishfa.

Promo shows continued fight, personal comments from ScoutOP.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Arishfa Khan and ScoutOP get into a heated exchange during the captaincy task. An accidental knee hit left ScoutOP in pain, but the situation soon turned into a war of words as the two contestants traded sharp remarks. Uditi Singh also stepped in, taking Arishfa’s side during the argument.

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Arishfa Khan Accidently Hits ScoutOP During Captaincy Task

During the latest captaincy challenge, housemates had to remain inside a designated shape on the floor. Anyone who lost balance or stepped outside would be eliminated from the task. As contestants struggled to fit into the limited space, Arishfa tried climbing over other housemates to maintain her position.

While doing so, she accidentally hit ScoutOP's face with her knee. Scout screamed in pain and eventually left the task. He then told her, "Arishfa, try to avoid jumping on people."

Arishfa clarified that she had not done it deliberately, saying, "Maine jaankr nahi kiya, mujhe bhi paer par itni zor se laga." [I didn't do it intentionally; I also got hit hard on my leg.]

However, Scout's subsequent imitation of the way Arishfa speaks, accompanied by hand gestures, appeared to upset her. She hit back, saying, "Scout maine tumhari acting nahi ki toh bakwaas mat karna mujhse. Mai aisehi baat karti hoon, kya karoge? Dumb dikhkar aa rahe ho, stupid insaan." [Scout, I didn't imitate you, so don't talk nonsense to me. This is just how I talk. What are you going to do about it? You're acting like a fool, you stupid person.

Arishfa also called him 'besharam' and 'batameez'. Uditi came to her defence, telling Scout, "Abhi aap agar uski acting karoge toh bura lagega." [Now, if you imitate her, she will feel bad.]

Arishfa further explained her side, saying, "Maine meri strength use nahi ki, maine galti se kiya, pehle farak samjho Scout." [I didn't use my strength; I did it by mistake. First, understand the difference, Scout.

PART 01 : #ScoutOP FULL TEASING SESSION OF ARISHFA😭🤣 Scout calling arishfa "Sada hua seb"😭😂 The way he turned when she said group LOL.😭🔥 #ScoutArmy #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/kdCbngwfdI — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) October 29, 2026

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Arishfa, ScoutOP's Fight To Escalate In The Upcoming Episode

The upcoming episode's promo suggests that the disagreement won't end with the captaincy task. Arishfa and Scout continue trading remarks, with Arishfa telling him, "Tumse koi baat nahi karta na, toh beech mai bola na karo." [Noone talks to you. So don't interrupt when others are talking.]

Scout responds, "Aur tumhare muh se jo gutter nikal raha hai?" [And what about the filth coming out of your mouth?]

Arishfa then says, "Mujhse ladne ke alawa tumhare paas iss show mai kuch aur hai bhi nahi. Scout fires back, "Iski shakal dekho. Ye kon hai?" [Look at her face. Who is she?] To this, Arishfa replies, "Mai kon hu woh sabko pata hai." [Everyone knowns who I am.]

Uditi once again steps in to support her friend. Scout then makes a personal remark directed at Uditi, saying, "Tumhare har 2-3 saal mai breakups hote honge, humare nahi hote." [You probably have breakups every two to three years, but we don't.]

Arishfa calls him a 'ghatiya aadmi', while Scout makes his position clear, saying, "Woh personal jaegi toh mai bhi jaunga." [If she gets personal, then I'll get personal too.]