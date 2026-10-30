NEET SS 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility And How To Apply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NBEMS opened NEET SS 2026 registration; deadline November 18.

Post-graduate medical qualification and MCI/SMC registration required for eligibility.

Examination on December 11-12; admit cards available from December 7.

Application correction window opens November 20-22; submit application early.

NEET Super Specialty 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can now complete their application process through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The last date to submit the application form is November 18, 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility requirements and keep the necessary documents ready before filling out the application form. Applicants must also ensure that they enter their personal and academic details correctly while registering to avoid difficulties later.

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The examination is scheduled to take place on December 11 and 12, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from December 7, 2026.

NEET SS 2026: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for NEET SS 2026 must fulfil the eligibility requirements prescribed by NBEMS. Applicants should hold a postgraduate qualification, such as an MD, MS or DNB degree, or an equivalent qualification obtained from a recognised institution.

Another important requirement is the date of completion of the postgraduate qualifications. Candidates must have completed their degree on or before November 18, 2026, to be eligible to apply.

Applicants must also have registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or a State Medical Council (SMC). They will be required to produce proof of their registration at the examination centre on the day of the test.

NEET SS 2026: Important Dates

Candidates preparing for the examination should keep track of the registration deadline, application correction period, and examination schedule. NBEMS has announced the following dates:

Registration begins: October 2026

Last date to apply: November 18, 2026

Application correction window: November 20 to November 22, 2026

Admit card release: December 7, 2026

NEET SS 2026 examination: December 11 and 12, 2026

After the registration deadline, NBEMS will open an application correction facility. Candidates will get an opportunity to make changes to their application details through this window, which will remain available from November 20 to November 22, 2026.

NEET SS 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2026 tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the new registration link to begin the application process.

Step 4: Enter the required personal details, including your mobile number and email address, to register.

Step 5: After submitting the registration details, check your registered email address for the user ID and password.

Step 6: Log in to the application portal using the credentials provided.

Step 7: Fill out the application form by entering the required personal and academic details.

Step 8: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 9: Select your preferred NEET SS examination centre.

Step 10: Pay the applicable application fee and submit the completed form.

Step 11: Download the application confirmation page and save a copy for future reference.

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NEET SS Application 2026: Documents Required

Before starting the registration process, candidates should arrange the documents and scanned images required for the application. As specified in the provided application details, applicants need to keep the following ready:

Recent passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Candidate's thumb impression

Candidates should ensure that these documents are uploaded in the format prescribed on the application portal.

Where To Get Help For NEET SS 2026 Registration?

Candidates who face difficulties while completing the application form or making the registration fee payment can contact the NBEMS care support for assistance.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the November 18 deadline rather than waiting until the final day. They should also review all the information entered in the application form before submitting it to avoid errors.

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