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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ ODIs: BCCI Announces Changes In India Squad, Check Updated Team

IND vs NZ ODIs: BCCI Announces Changes In India Squad, Check Updated Team

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the opening three matches, with Shubman Gill leading the side and Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

India have made changes to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Although the pacer was initially named in the squad subject to his fitness, his recovery will take longer than expected, ruling him out of the series, which begins on November 4.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain part of India's squad for the first three ODIs. However, he will not be available for the final two matches, as he is scheduled to join the India A team touring New Zealand for a four-day fixture. The move is aimed at helping him prepare for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19.

India's squad for first three ODIs

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the opening three matches, with Shubman Gill leading the side and Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain.

- Shubman Gill (Captain)
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain)
- KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)
- Axar Patel
- Naman Dhir
- Anshul Kamboj
- Gurnoor Brar
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Arshdeep Singh
- Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)
- Mohammed Siraj
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Nitish Kumar Reddy

India's squad for fourth and fifth ODIs

Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy for the final two matches of the series. Nitish Kumar Reddy will be unavailable for these games, while Tilak Varma, Auqib Nabi, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur feature in the squad.

- Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Tilak Varma
- Ishan Kishan
- Axar Patel
- Naman Dhir
- Auqib Nabi
- Gurnoor Brar
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Arshdeep Singh
- Kumar Kushagra
- Mohammed Siraj
- Yash Thakur
- Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna to join India A squad

Prasidh Krishna will join the India A squad for the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, according to the BCCI's announcement. The assignment is expected to provide him with an opportunity to regain match fitness following his hamstring injury.

India A are currently touring New Zealand for an unofficial Test series. The second match between India A and New Zealand A is scheduled to begin on October 31, with Mohammed Siraj also included in the India A squad for the fixture.

Updated India A squad

- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Sai Sudharsan
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Yash Rathod
- R Smaran
- Dhruv Jurel (Captain)
- Washington Sundar
- Mohammed Siraj
- Akash Deep
- Shikhar Mohan
- Mukesh Choudhary
- Mukesh Kumar
- Manav Suthar
- Kumar Kushagra

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ Prasidh Krishna BCCI IND Vs NZ ODIs
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