Vijay To Wave Green Flag At Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans Cup Race In Silverstone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil stars Vijay, Ajith Kumar converge at Silverstone circuit.

Chief Minister Vijay will flag off Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Ajith Kumar races in Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP3 category.

Vijay's UK visit seeks investments, studies motorsport city plans.

Vijay Thalapathy and Ajith Kumar have been at the centre of one of Tamil cinema's most talked-about perceived rivalries for years. Now, the two stars are set to share the spotlight in an unexpected setting: the Silverstone racing circuit in the UK. Vijay, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has been invited to wave the ceremonial green flag at the Michelin Le Mans Cup round, in which Ajith Kumar will compete.

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Vijay To Officially Start Silverstone Race

The Michelin Le Mans Cup confirmed Vijay’s appearance through its official social media channels, announcing that he will officially start the Silverstone round in front of a 44-car grid.

The organisers wrote, “A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY.”

They also shared that Vijay will attend the event to back the Indian drivers competing in the UK. The post read, “The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can’t wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin.”

A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! 👉 C. Joseph VIJAY



The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @actorvijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the… pic.twitter.com/pZiZOKy7yW — Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 10, 2026

Ajith Kumar Set To Race At Silverstone

Ajith Kumar will compete in the Michelin Le Mans Cup for Ajith RedAnt by Virage in the LMP3 Pro/Am category. He is set to share a Ligier JS P325-Toyota prototype with French driver Romain Vozniak.

Ajith Kumar Racing has also confirmed his participation by sharing a video from Silverstone. The team captioned the post: “Before the cars roar, the team walks every inch of Silverstone..Reading the kerbs, the cambers, the braking zones. This is where the race really begins.”

The Silverstone round will feature a strong Indian presence, with former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel also forming an all-Indian pairing for Ajith RedAnt Racing in the LMP3 category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajith Kumar Racing Team (@ajithkumarracing)

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Vijay’s UK Visit Includes Motorsport Focus

Vijay travelled from Chennai on Thursday night for a week-long visit to the UK aimed at attracting fresh investments, strengthening the presence of British companies in Tamil Nadu and examining international best practices for the proposed Motor Sports City.

The Silverstone visit forms part of the sports and automotive focus of the trip. The state government has said the visit will provide an opportunity to study international approaches to circuit design, safety systems and the operation of motorsport facilities on an efficient and commercially sustainable basis.

The UK visit comes against the backdrop of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which came into force on July 15. A government release said multinational companies from various European countries had proposed investment projects worth about ₹8,491 crore, with the projects expected to generate around 5,690 jobs. British companies have a significant presence in Tamil Nadu across sectors including engineering, financial services and technology.