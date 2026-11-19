Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika's 8-hour workday demand faced scrutiny; male actors exempt.

Actor Alia Bhatt has joined the conversation around fair working hours in Bollywood, expressing support for Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift. In a recent interview with TIME, Alia said the film industry needs to rethink its approach to working hours and ensure that professionals are not penalised for setting reasonable boundaries. The actor also highlighted the importance of basic facilities, particularly clean washrooms for women on film sets. Her remarks have brought fresh attention to the ongoing discussion about work-life balance and working conditions across the entertainment industry.

Alia Backs Deepika

Speaking to TIME, Alia acknowledged that she has been fortunate to work with producers who have accommodated her requirements. However, she believes the industry’s approach to working hours needs to change.

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She said, “I’ve been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink.” Emphasising the importance of fair working hours, she added, “It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn’t be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries.”

Alia’s remarks echo the discussion initiated by Deepika, whose reported demand for an eight-hour workday brought the industry’s shooting schedules and professional boundaries into focus.

Clean Toilets On Sets

Apart from working hours, Alia also spoke about the need for better facilities for women working in the film industry. She specifically highlighted the importance of clean washrooms on film sets, saying that such a basic requirement should not remain a matter of debate.

She said, “It’s not really asking for the sun and the moon but something so basic, so essential. A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026.”

The actor further explained that she wants these facilities to become a standard for everyone working on a production, rather than being limited to leading actors. “I want to ensure—on a systemic level—that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent,” she added.

Deepika’s 8-Hour Demand

Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift became a major talking point in Bollywood in 2025. Reports suggested that differences over working hours were among the reasons behind her reported exits from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

Deepika subsequently addressed the criticism surrounding her demand. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she pointed out that several male superstars in the industry had been following eight-hour schedules for years without facing similar scrutiny.

She said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it’s never made headlines.”

She also highlighted that some male actors work only from Monday to Friday and do not shoot on weekends.

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Alia’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The project marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.